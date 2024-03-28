Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 28

We have an itty bitty two-game slate tonight. Jrue Holiday ($6,500) and Al Horford ($5,700) are questionable. Brandon Ingram is out. As of now, I don’t think there’s enough value to roster the highest-priced options so I’ll be living in the midrange. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, ATL played last night. None of the teams play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is no game with a total below 210. There is one double-digit favorite - BOS -16 over ATL. There is one game within two points - MIL -1 over NOP. There are two home dogs - ATL and NOP. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st]

Guard

Stud

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($7,000) - Brandon Ingram has missed the last three games. McCollum went for 50.75, 39.5 and 40 DKFP. With Ingram off the court this season, McCollum has seen a 3.96 percent usage bump to 28.4 percent. He has attempted 24, 18 and 21 shots, resulting in 23, 23 and 30 points while dishing out five, seven and seven dimes. Ingram will be out again tonight.

Other Options - Dejounte Murray ($9,600), Damian Lillard ($8,800), Derrick White ($7,600), Trey Murphy III ($6,200)

Value

Vit Krejci, Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics ($4,000) – Krejci isn’t the most exciting fantasy option, as he’s averaging only 0.59 DKFP per minute on the season. That said, he’s started the last 10 games and has played over 30 minutes in each of the last four contests while putting up at least 20 DKFP in the last three. On a small slate starved for value, Krejci becomes very enticing. He will likely be highly rostered as well.

Other Options - Payton Pritchard ($5,800) if Holiday is out

Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans ($6,600) – On a slate that I’ll likely be living in the midrange, it’s only right that I roster Middleton, one of the preeminent midrange assassins. Since returning from injury, Middleton has played four games, receiving 26, 33, 27 and 39 minutes. He put up 38.25, 41.5, 43 and 32.5 DKFP over that span. If the game is competitive, DK Sportsbook has the Bucks favored by only one point, then Middleton should see playing time in the mid-30s.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,900), Trey Murphy III ($6,200)

Value

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($5,100) – Jones is a relatively low-usage player who is out there primarily for his defense, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely devoid of an offensive bag. He can shoot and drain the trey while making the right reads when the situation calls for it. Over the last six games, he’s played at least 32 minutes in every contest and has gone for at least 20 DKFP in seven of the last eight games. The one “miss” was 19.25 DKFP. He does have five games with at least 40 DKFP, so a ceiling game isn’t out of the question, but this is more of a floor play.

Other Options - Bobby Portis ($5,800), Herbert Jones ($5,100)

Center

Stud

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics ($6,100) - On the season, Capela has exceeded point expectations 80 percent of the time. He rarely receives 30 minutes, as it’s happened only six times this season, but he is effective when he’s on the court. Capela has produced at least 30 DKFP in 10 of the last 15 games with only one of those below 20. He just faced the Celtics on Monday and went for 38.5 DKFP.

Value

Bruno Fernando, Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics ($4,400) – Fernando doesn’t start, but his role has been elevated with Onyeka Okongwu out. Over the last three games, he’s played 26, 19 and 21 minutes, producing 36, 20.25 and 25.25 DKFP. On Monday against Boston, he went for 20.25 DKFP. Fernando and Krejci will both be highly rostered so decisions will need to be made.

Other Options - Bobby Portis ($5,800), Bruno Fernando ($4,400)

