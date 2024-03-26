Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: March 28 to April 3

For one of the few times this season, the Boston Bruins find themselves in second place in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference with a 41-16-15 record, 97 points and a +41 goal differential after dropping back-to-back games to Eastern Conference teams last week.

Avoiding the President’s Trophy curse may be a good thing for Boston but the level of play against both non-playoff and playoff squads is starting to become a bit of a concern. It topped the Ottawa Senators, 6-2 on March 19 but dropped back-to-back games to the New York Rangers (5-2 loss on March 21) and Philadelphia Flyers (3-2 loss on March 23), which dropped them to a three-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference in the process.

The playoffs are right around the corner and Boston still has time to figure out the little things to help make a deep postseason run but it starts with stacking some wins to build momentum. On tap for the Bruins are two rising and rather hot squads, though — the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (44), Brad Marchand (27), Charlie Coyle (23)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (99), Brad Marchand (62), Charlie Coyle (55)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (22-8-8 record, 2.57 GAA), Linus Ullmark (19-8-7 record, 2.66 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, March 26)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Saturday, March 30 at Washington Capitals

Tuesday, April 2 at Nashville Predators

The Washington Capitals are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-26-9 record, 79 points and a -27 goal differential.

While the Capitals have won three of the last five meetings against the Bruins, including a 3-0 shutout win on Feb. 10, the Bruins have still had their way with them, winning seven of the last 10 matchups. Boston has averaged 3.4 goals and allowed just 2.3 goals per game in that span. Washington has been an interesting squad as it is still in the playoff hunt and has won five of its last six games, averaging over 3.6 goals per game in that span.

What once was a very high-powered offensive attack led by Alex Ovechkin (26G, 32A) is well into the past but the team is still producing and winning games. Ovechkin struggled to open the season and sat behind Dylan Strome (23G, 35A) in terms of points for the majority of the season but has recently picked up his play. It’s not all Ovechkin’s fault for the lack of goals, however, as the Capitals rank 31st in shots per game (26.8), 27th in goals per game (2.71) and 28th in high-danger chances (129).

(26G, 32A) is well into the past but the team is still producing and winning games. Ovechkin struggled to open the season and sat behind (23G, 35A) in terms of points for the majority of the season but has recently picked up his play. It’s not all Ovechkin’s fault for the lack of goals, however, as the Capitals rank 31st in shots per game (26.8), 27th in goals per game (2.71) and 28th in high-danger chances (129). The level of defensive and goaltending play has kept Washington in games recently and it starts with Charlie Lindgren (20-12-5 record), who has been very good in between the pipes and has allowed just 2.24 goals per game in his 10 last starts. Darcy Kuemper (13-13-3 record) was the starter at the beginning of the season but the Capitals are in search of a playoff berth and will continue to lean on Lindgren as long as his strong play continues. The defense doesn’t make it easy for the goaltenders whatsoever as Washington ranks 12th in shots allowed per game (30.4), fifth in high-danger chances allowed (163) and just 25th in expected goal percentage (47.42%).

Tuesday, April 2 at Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are in fourth place in the Central Division and are tied for fifth place in the Western Conference with a 42-25-4 record, 88 points and a +25 goal differential.

Boston has beaten Nashville in six of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, most recently in a 3-2 win in the second game of the season on Oct. 14. The Bruins have averaged 3.2 goals per game in this span but the Predators have been on fire lately, winning 16 of their last 20 games as they fight to take control of the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Nashville normally prides itself on strong defense and goaltending as it deploys both Roman Josi (18G, 54A) and Juuse Saros (31-21-4 record), who are both amongst the best at their respective positions. However, its offense deserves some flowers for its recent play, starting with Filip Forsberg (39G, 39A), Gustav Nyquist (19G, 44A) and Ryan O’Reilly (24G, 34A), who have all been able to find the back of the net regularly. Nashville averages the 12th-most goals per game (3.23) and allows the 10th-fewest goals per game (2.90), so stealing games isn’t a common theme.

(18G, 54A) and (31-21-4 record), who are both amongst the best at their respective positions. However, its offense deserves some flowers for its recent play, starting with (39G, 39A), (19G, 44A) and (24G, 34A), who have all been able to find the back of the net regularly. Nashville averages the 12th-most goals per game (3.23) and allows the 10th-fewest goals per game (2.90), so stealing games isn’t a common theme. Overall, the Predators are very sound in all areas of the game — ranking seventh in expected goal percentage (52.53%), 10th in goals above expected (-9.38), 11th in high-danger chances (151) and 12th in high-danger chances against (139). Nashville’s power play and penalty kill units are quite vulnerable, however, ranking 20th in power play percentage (20.0%) and 21st in penalty kill percentage (77.0%).

