Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 24

The Sunday fantasy sport is Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big. The research process can be light. Start Sunday with a light DFS NBA read, and get ahead by digging into the four-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st]

Guard

Studs

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, $9,000 — This slate revolves around the 10 p.m. ET game in Los Angeles. Thankfully, the injury report for this game is pretty clean. The stars will play and the stars will shine. The spread is close (LAL -4) and the total is the highest (242.0). We know which Lakers to target. We know the Pacer that will keep pace. Haliburton is finally starting to return to his early-season form. He took a big step forward on Friday with 62 DKFP in a win over the Warriors. The Lakers play up-tempo basketball and average defense. This game could feature three 60-DKFP performances. Haliburton is one and the rest are below.

Value

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, $4,500 — It’s not just the studs from this game. The big three NBA DFS picks in this contest can’t score all of the fantasy points. McConnell rips for the Pacers’ second unit. His minutes are limited but his usage is not. His usage rate has been around 27% over the last 10 games. In an up-tempo game against an average defense, McConnell will have a floor of 25 DKFP and 40 DKFP is on the table.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, $5,700 — There are two value routes for the Thunder. Giddey has exceeded 5x value in seven of the last nine games with four north of 6x. His minutes are limited but his play is not. While on the court, he’s shooting, assisting and rebounding. PG/SG Cason Wallace ($3,600) is cheaper and his minutes are the same, but he’s not Giddy. He’s not nearly as efficient but he took a step forward on Friday. After three light usage games, his usage rate climbed 10 percentage points to 18.4% (24 DKFP in 24 minutes).

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, $10,400 — It doesn’t feel wise to roster both James and Anthony Davis. It doesn’t feel wrong on Sunday. This is a four-game slate and Lakers-Pacers is the DFS game of the night. Aside from the highest total, this game has implications. They all do moving forward. The Pacers can inch their way to the No. 3 seed. The Lakers would like to avoid a play-in game. Two teams playing fast that care. James should cruise to 60 DKFP in this matchup.

Value

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors, $5,300 — This is never an attractive NBA DFS value pick. “Slow-mo” is always the safe pick. He didn’t start on Friday, but he did start the second half. His minutes are locked in the 30s and his usage rate is a static 14.3%. Anderson does a little bit of everything and safely reaches his 25-DKFP floor on most nights. That safety should be fine on a small slate.

Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,000 — The Heat could need heighth in this matchup. PF/C Evan Mobley ($7,200) could return for the Cavs on Sunday. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love remain out on Sunday. If Jovic doesn’t get minutes, then he’s a bust. When he gets 20 minutes, he gets 20 DKFP or more. He played 33 minutes in this same matchup against the Cavs on Mar. 20 and scored 26.5 DKFP. In the two prior 20-minute nights, he scored 27.5 and 25.5 DKFP.

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, $10,400 — The total is set at 242.0. That’s not a surprise. Indiana is miserable on defense and play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA. The Lakers are fifth in pace. This is a must-win game for the Lakers. They’re only four-point favorites at home Sunday night. Davis will be needed for 40 minutes. This feels like a lock for 60 DKFP — and that’s his floor. A big night is on the way.

Value

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, $4,500 — Forward is tricky for NBA DFS value picks for this four-game slate. It’s not as deep. Smith can be slotted in there or at the center position. Regardless of position, the best option is to target the DFS game of the night. Smith has scored over 23 DKFP in five of the last six games. He’s only played over 20 minutes once (21 minutes on Friday), but he’s nearly recorded a double-double in each of those games. The only letdown game was a 21-point blowout win over the Nets on Mar. 16.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, $5,000 — Triple J is getting plenty of play. He’s averaging 25 minutes per game over the last two weeks. His usage rate is in the mid-teens. Over the last 10 games, he’s exceeded 5x value in all but one game. He’s scored over 30 DKP in four of those games — two of the last three. This matchup requires length, so TJD could see both his minutes and usage rate increase on Sunday.

