Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 21

We have six games tonight. The ATL/PHO game is off the main slate. OG Anunoby is out. Coby White ($7,600), Deni Avdija ($6,800), Nic Claxton ($6,300) and Alex Caruso ($6,100) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, MIL, PHO, SAC and UTA played last night. NOP plays tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There are two games with a total below 210 - NOP/ORL (207.5) and NYK/DEN (207.5). There are two double-digit favorites - SAC -11.5 over WAS and DAL -14.5 over UTA. There is no game within two points. There are two home dogs - WAS and ORL. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz ($12,700) - Doncic is the most expensive player on the slate, but you will more than likely get what you pay for. He has the highest raw projection and floor/ceiling combo. He has exceeded point expectations 70% of the time this season. Over the last 11 games, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP in 10 with eight over 70 and two with at least 80 DKFP. He’s a threat to mess around on any given night and tonight’s environment should be a fantasy-friendly one, as Utah has been dead-last in defensive rating over the last 10 games and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 4.58 percent. Let us all exalt and praise his name: HalleLuka!

Other Options - Damian Lillard ($9,500) if Antetokounmpo is out, De’Aaron Fox ($9,300), Jalen Brunson ($9,100), Fred VanVleet ($8,200), Cam Thomas ($7,200), Ayo Dosunmu ($6,900) if White is out, Malik Monk ($6,600), Amen Thompson ($6,300)

Value

Miles McBride, New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets ($4,700) – With Anunoby out last game, McBride entered the starting lineup, sliding DiVincenzo to small forward and Hart to power forward. McBride played a whopping 47 minutes and contributed 37.75 DKFP. On the season, McBride is averaging 0.78 DKFP per minute. Anunoby has already been ruled out so McBride could get the nod again. If he doesn’t, then pivot to Ellis, who should also start for an injured Kevin Huerter.

Other Options - Keon Ellis ($4,100), Onuralp Bitim ($3,500) if White and Caruso are out

Forward

Stud

Josh Hart, New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets ($7,300) – Hart is only averaging 0.83 DKFP per minute on the season, but he’s been bludgeoning the fantasy goodies mountain with playing time. Since entering the starting lineup 22 games ago, Hart has been averaging 41 minutes a contest and has racked up five triple-doubles over that span. He played the entire game on Monday.

Other Options - Bobby Portis ($6,700) if Antetokounmpo is out, Malik Monk ($6,600), Amen Thompson ($6,300)

Value

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards ($5,800) – I’m not crazy about this price, especially since Murray often garners a usage rate in the high teens and is averaging only 0.85 DKFP per minute on the season. That said, he gets one of the creme de la creme matchups for fantasy: The Washington Wizards. Over the last 10 games, they have been playing at the second-fastest pace while being 29th in defensive rating. Against power forwards, they have boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 7.39 percent.

Other Options - Justin Champagnie ($4,900) if he starts

Center

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards ($11,000) - Sabonis leads the NBA by a wide margin with 64 double-doubles. He has accomplished the feat in the last 51 games and has 24 triple-doubles on the season. While he may not have the ceiling of Doncic, the floor is incredibly high. As mentioned in the Keegan Murray section, the Wizards are one of the best matchups for fantasy because they play fast and eschew defense. The last time Sabonis faced Washington back in December, he put up 68.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Bobby Portis ($6,700) if Antetokounmpo is out

Value

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks ($4,200) – Sharpe has missed 17 games this season, but when he’s been available, he’s been a more-than-suitable backup at center, playing in the teens and averaging a respectable 1.25 DKFP per minute. Over the last two games, he’s put up 25.25 and 36.75 DKFP in 19 and 24 minutes. Claxton is now questionable from dealing with an illness. There’s a good chance Sharpe sees a significant run in this one.

Other Options - Daniel Gafford ($5,700), Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,400), Dereck Lively ($4,100)

