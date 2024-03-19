Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 19

We have five games tonight. Deni Avdija and Tyus Jones are out. Kyle Kuzma ($8,200) is questionable. Washington will more than likely be a source of value. Not often you can say that about the nation’s capital. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, MIN played last night. No team plays tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is one game with a total below 210 - CHA/ORL (203). There is one double-digit favorite - ORL -12.5 over CHA. There is no game within two points. There are four home dogs - WAS, BKN, SAS and MIN. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards ($8,600) - This price is tied for the highest on the season for VanVleet. The last time he got up to $8,600 was back in late December when he put up 63.75 DKFP after going for 71 DKFP the game before at an $8,400 price tag! That’s highly unlikely to replicate, but it’s within the range of outcomes if everything breaks right, especially with Alperen Sengun out with injury. VanVleet has gone for 47.3 and 49.8 DKFP in the last two games. The reason I prefer VanVleet over Jalen Green ($8,100) and am okay with the elevated price tag is because VanVleet can get there in a variety of ways and the matchup is fantastic, as Washington has been playing at the third-fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 29th in defensive rating. Two games ago, VanVleet shot 9-of-14 from the field and dished out nine dimes. The next game, he only shot 5-of-15 from the field but dished out 16 dimes and racked up a steal and a block.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,500), Kyrie Irving ($9,200), Jalen Green ($8,100), Cam Thomas ($7,200), Jordan Poole ($6,600)

Value

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards ($5,900) – This game environment is well-suited for Thompson because it should be an up-and-down affair. Can I get an Amen?! He faced this Wizards team two games ago and put up 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. That translated to 46.8 DKFP.

Other Options - Tre Jones ($5,600), Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($5,000), Jared Butler ($3,700)

Forward

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets ($7,700) – I’m not crazy about paying up at forward tonight. If I have to, then I’m going with Ingram. The production can be inconsistent and Ingram will usually end up in the 30-DKFP range, but he does have 60-DKFP upside. The last time he faced Brooklyn back in mid-January, he messed around and put up 68.5 DKFP. Over the last 10 games, the Nets have boosted the FPPM to small forwards by 12.12 percent, the fifth-most generous in the league.

Value

Justin Champagnie, Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets ($4,200) – Campagnie received the start last game and played 36 minutes, contributing 29 DKFP. In the prior contest, he played 25 minutes and put up 32.8 DKFP. With all of the injuries, he will likely get the start again and play over 30 minutes. On the season, he’s averaging a respectable 1.01 DKFP per minute.

Other Options - Jeremy Sochan ($5,800), Corey Kispert ($5,500), Jonathan Isaac ($4,100)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves ($12,100) - Jokic is $400 cheaper than Doncic, but Doncic has had the higher floor/ceiling combo on the season. Doncic is doing what Jokic used to do, which is to make a mockery of the fantasy landscape. Jokic has exceeded point expectations only 30 percent of the time this season and has gone for 40-DKFP in two of the last three games. In the lone matchup against Minnesota, Jokic went for 41.5 DKFP. That game was back in November and was a blowout. Minnesota is playing the second leg of a back-to-back and could be without Gobert. Jokic can still put up the most raw points on the slate. It was only four games ago that he went for 94.25 DKFP. Currently, the projected ownership numbers have Jokic with a miniscule number. With all the value out there, Jokic is my dude tonight since most will prefer Doncic.

Other Options - Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,900)

Value

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs ($4,000) – Lively isn’t starting and will likely play around 20 minutes, but he can be very productive in that limited amount of playing time. In three of the last four games, Lively received 23, 20 and 20 minutes. He went for 26.5, 25.5 and 42.75 DKFP in those contests. The last time he faced the Spurs, he played 17 minutes and contributed 23.75 DKFP. The Spurs have boosted the FPPM to centers by 14.8 percent over the last 10 games, the second-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - Daniel Gafford ($5,400), Anthony Gill ($3,300)

