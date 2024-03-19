Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: March 21 to March 27

With just under 15 regular season games remaining, the Boston Bruins find themselves in first place in the both Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with a 40-14-15 record, 95 points and a +45 goal differential. Boston has struggled to master the little things and beat inferior teams with ease lately, resulting in just a 9-5-6 record across its last 20 games but the President’s Trophy is still very much in reach.

The Bruins cleaned it up last week, though, topping the Montreal Canadiens, 2-1 on March 14 and the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-5, on March 16. On tap for Boston are four straight games against playoff squads, starting with a homestand against the New York Rangers followed by a three-game road trip against the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (41), Brad Marchand (27), Charlie Coyle (23)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (96), Brad Marchand (61), Charlie Coyle (54)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (22-7-8 record, 2.56 GAA), Linus Ullmark (18-7-7 record, 2.66 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, March 19)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, March 21 vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, March 23 at Philadelphia Flyers

Tuesday, March 26 at Florida Panthers

Wednesday, March 27 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Thursday, March 21 vs. New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are in first place in both the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference with a 45-19-4 record, 94 points and a +44 goal differential.

In a matchup between the two of the top Eastern Conference teams, the Bruins will look for revenge after losing both matchups against the Rangers this season (a 7-4 loss on Nov. 25 and a 2-1 loss on Dec. 16). Prior to those two losses, Boston had won four straight against New York.

Boston will have its hands full dealing with New York’s elite goaltenders as both Igor Shesterkin (29-14-2 record) and Jonathan Quick (15-5-2 record) have been deadly as a duo. Shesterkin has been on fire, going 7-2-1 in his last 10 starts while allowing just 1.69 GAA. Although New York has been prone to losing some rather easy games, it still plays extremely clean and sound hockey — allowing just 29.5 shots and 2.68 goals per game. On top of playing solid defense, the Rangers rank top-six in both penalty kill (83.4%) and power play percentage (25.4%), making them one of, if not the toughest teams to beat on a nightly basis.

(29-14-2 record) and (15-5-2 record) have been deadly as a duo. Shesterkin has been on fire, going 7-2-1 in his last 10 starts while allowing just 1.69 GAA. Although New York has been prone to losing some rather easy games, it still plays extremely clean and sound hockey — allowing just 29.5 shots and 2.68 goals per game. On top of playing solid defense, the Rangers rank top-six in both penalty kill (83.4%) and power play percentage (25.4%), making them one of, if not the toughest teams to beat on a nightly basis. Considering New York is the sixth-best power play team, the offensive pairings have been impressive but it can’t be too hard to be successful on the man advantage when you’re deploying Artemi Panarin (16G, 22A), who ranks fourth in the league in power play points (36). New York has plenty of firepower outside of Panarin, however, starting with Chris Kreider (33G, 31A) Vincent Trocheck (24G, 40A) and Adam Fox (12G, 44A). The Rangers already average 30.9 shots per game and 3.35 goals per game but rank 24th in both expected goal percentage (48.28%) and 29th in high-danger chances (118), suggesting their quality of chances could improve, and if that happens, it’s hard to see many teams stopping them, even the Bruins.

Saturday, March 23 at Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-26-8 record, 76 points and a -6 goal differential.

The Bruins just topped the Flyers, 6-5 on March 16 and have now won the last seven meetings between these two teams. The Flyers are very much in the playoff mix sitting at third place in the Metropolitan Division but have struggled lately, dropping three of their last four games.

Philadelphia’s offense is led by stellar skaters such as Travis Konecny (27G, 31A), Joel Farabee (21G, 27A) and Owen Tippett (24G, 19A) who have provided ample offensive support to secure wins. As a team, the Flyers don’t score a ton of goals, though, ranking just 23rd in goals per game (2.91) but are still creating high-quality chances — ranking 13th in expected goal percentage (51.03%) and 15th in goals above expected (2.28).

(27G, 31A), (21G, 27A) and (24G, 19A) who have provided ample offensive support to secure wins. As a team, the Flyers don’t score a ton of goals, though, ranking just 23rd in goals per game (2.91) but are still creating high-quality chances — ranking 13th in expected goal percentage (51.03%) and 15th in goals above expected (2.28). As for the defensive side of things, this is where the Flyers have excelled so far this season. They’ve allowed the 17th-fewest goals per game (3.01) and the 10th-fewest high-danger chances (131) on top of deploying the third-best penalty kill unit (84.7%), though these totals are slightly higher now after allowing at least six goals in three of their last five games. Philadelphia’s goaltending situation hurts badly as Samuel Ersson (19-14-5 record) has become the full-time starter with Carter Hart away from the team, and that’s not good news as Ersson allows 2.67 GAA and sports just a .898 save percentage across 37 starts.

Tuesday, March 26 at Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are in second place in the Atlantic Division and tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with a 45-19-4 record, 94 points and a league-leading +59 goal differential.

Despite the tight division race, Boston has had its way with Florida, winning 10 of the last 15 meetings versus Florida, including two wins already this season. The Panthers come into this matchup in a bit of a slump, dropping three of their last five games.

The Panthers are very sound both offensively and defensively — averaging the 11th-most goals per game (3.26) and allowing the second-fewest goals per game (2.41). Sam Reinhart (48G, 31A) is approaching the 50-goal mark while Matthew Tkachuk (22G, 54A), Carter Verhaeghe (30G, 36A) and Aleksander Barkov (18G, 48A) have all provided enough offensive firepower to make this team quite the powerhouse. The Panthers also rank first in shots per game (33.9) and fourth in both expected goal percentage (54.16%) and true goal percentage (55.2%). Sergei Bobrovsky (32-14-2 record) has shown those elite glimpses and Florida will need that badly once the postseason rolls around.

(48G, 31A) is approaching the 50-goal mark while (22G, 54A), (30G, 36A) and (18G, 48A) have all provided enough offensive firepower to make this team quite the powerhouse. The Panthers also rank first in shots per game (33.9) and fourth in both expected goal percentage (54.16%) and true goal percentage (55.2%). (32-14-2 record) has shown those elite glimpses and Florida will need that badly once the postseason rolls around. Florida also excels on both the penalty kill and power play, too, ranking sixth (82.3%) and third (26.4%), respectively. One thing to note, however, is that when on the man advantage, Florida ranks dead-last in goals above expected (-18.51) but first in high-danger chances (109) — so something has to give sooner or later.

Wednesday, March 27 at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 36-25-6 record, 78 points and a +10 goal differential.

Boston has won seven of the last 10 meetings against Tampa Bay — averaging 3.5 goals and allowing 2.4 goals per game in that span. These two teams have gone back and forth in the last five meetings, too, with four of those matchups finishing as one-score games and neither team winning back-to-back games since Nov. 2022. As for Tampa Bay, it has lost four of its last seven games and has not been the same team since returning from the All-Star break.

The Bolts’ offensive attack can be quite deadly when they’re consistently deploying top forwards such as Nikita Kucherov (40G, 74A) and Brayden Point (36G, 37A) and even receiving some offensive support from defenseman Victor Hedman (12G, 55A). And it’s even less surprising that the Bolts rank fifth in total goals (232) and sixth in goals per game (3.46). This looks good on paper but the Bolts rank 27th in true goal percentage (46.94%) and 19th in expected goal percentage (49.91%).

(40G, 74A) and (36G, 37A) and even receiving some offensive support from defenseman (12G, 55A). And it’s even less surprising that the Bolts rank fifth in total goals (232) and sixth in goals per game (3.46). This looks good on paper but the Bolts rank 27th in true goal percentage (46.94%) and 19th in expected goal percentage (49.91%). That’s enough talk about Tampa Bay’s strong offensive attack and more about its major defensive struggles so far this season. Despite the consistent offensive production, the Bolts are letting up the ninth-most goals per game (3.36). Andrei Vasilevskiy (24-16-1 record) dealt with injuries to start the season and has failed to find his footing still while Jonas Johansson (11-7-5 record) has allowed 3.43 GAA and is a liability at this point. The Bolts have allowed the second-highest goals against above expected (19.9) and as a result, rank 27th in goal differential above expected (-17.5).

