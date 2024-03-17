Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 17

The Sunday fantasy sport is Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. Start Sunday with a light DFS NBA read, and can get ahead by digging into the four-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, $6,600 — It’s a four-game slate. For all intents and purposes, there is one game on this Sunday slate. The Celtics are resting players for a playoff run. The Wizards are the Wizards, and they’re on the tail-end of a back-to-back and they’re playing their third game in four nights. SG/SF Jaylen Brown ($8,300), PF/C Kristaps Porzingis ($8,000) and PG/SG Derrick White ($7,000) are out. SF/PF Jayson Tatum ($10,000) is questionable. Every available Celtic is in play. Holiday has exceeded 33 DKFP in three straight games. Last but not least, Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a big holiday in Boston. Jrue’s last name is Holiday!

Value

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, $5,400 — This is a pivot from the Boston chalk. It may be too cute. Suggs is playing 30 minutes and carrying a usage rate around 20%. Sunday’s matchup with the Raptors is a rematch of Friday’s game. Suggs scored 29.25 DKFP in that win. Suggs is safe, but he does lack upside. He will likely carry low ownership.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, $4,600 — Boston’s bench isn’t bad. They can hold their own. There’s a difference between playing backups from a cellar dweller and the championship favorites. There’s a difference when the matchup is the worn-out Wizards. Pritchard last started on Mar. 11. He played 30 minutes and scored 33.5 DKFP.

Forward

Studs

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets, $10,300 — This is a fair price for a superstar. There is plenty of value on this four-game slate. The Nets got outrun in Indiana on Saturday. The Spurs are softer, but not slower. Wemby has struggled of late, but the matchups have been tough. This is not a tough matchup. Brooklyn is 26-41 and have a below-average defense. Wemby should ease to 50 DKFP and 70 fantasy basketball points is not out of the question.

Value

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, $4,700 — Too many Celtics is not a thing. If this were a full slate, too many Celtics would not be a thing. Hauser started on Mar. 12 and posted 31.25 DKFP. He scored 33.5 DKFP coming off the bench the night before. The explosion is due to hot 3-point shooting. There is a slight fear of variance, but it’s a matchup with the Wizards. Bombs away!

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics, $5,700 — SF Deni Avdija ($7,100) was a late scratch for Saturday’s game. Kispert played his usual 30 minutes and carried a usage rate near 20%. In his last four games, Kispert has scored 39, 29, 20 and 35 DKFP. A matchup with the Celtics would usually be a fade. This isn’t Boston. It’s their bench. That's enough of a boost. The Wiz will likely lose again, so their bench is in play. Wizard SG Justin Champagnie ($3,100) played 25 minutes on Saturday and picked up stats acrossed the board — 32.75 DKFP.

Center

Studs

Al Horford, Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, $6,300 — The NBA DFS value picks from the Celtics aren’t scary. The healthy starters feel as safe as possible. Horford almost qualifies as an NBA DFS value pick at $6,300. He might not get the classification, but he could be the best point-per-dollar pick on Sunday. In the last three games, he’s scored 31, 32 and 43 DKFP. This matchup should be an easy 40 DKFP given Horford’s role and the game environment.

Value

Jontay Porter, Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, $4,200 — Fading the Boston NBA DFS value picks might be a winning strategy. Porter’s minutes are up. He’s exceeded 9x value in two of the last three games. He only scored 20.5 DKFP in his most recent game, but that was a tough matchup against the Magic. This is the same matchup, but Porter scored 20.5 DKFP without putting the ball in the basket once. That’s his floor. A couple buckets, and he hits.

Luke Kornet, Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, $4,500 — Yes! Even Kornet is a consideration. It’s St. Patrick’s Day. Pick Celtics. Don’t like that narrative? The Wizards play fast, and they don’t play defense. As mentioned in Saturday’s article, their frontcourt has been particularly vulnerable. Opposing big men are gouging the Wizard’s thin frontcourt. Kornett is not as cheap as expected, but DraftKings knows. In three of the last four games, Kornet has played at least 20 minutes. He hit 7.8x, 5.7x and 8.6x value in those contests.

