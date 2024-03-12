Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 12

We have seven games tonight. Jaren Jackson Jr., Alperen Sengun and Khris Middleton are out. Kawhi Leonard ($8,700), Paul George ($8,000), Jalen Willians ($6,900), Anthony Edwards ($9,700) and Rudy Gobert ($7,900) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, BOS and SAS played last night. MEM and SAC play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 IND/OKC (240.5). There is one game with a total below 210 - PHI/NYK (208.5). There is no double-digit favorite. There is one game within two points - MIL -1.5 over SAC. There are four home dogs - MEM, SAS, UTA and SAC. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs ($7,800) - The Rockets are going to be popular since Alperen Sengun is out, and for good reason. Fred VanVleet ($7,900) is where most will flock to, as that’s my assumption and the early projected ownership numbers indicate that. I think VanVleet is a solid play since he will be handling the ball and has more paths to producing fantasy goodies. That said, Green has shown 50 to 60 DKFP upside recently. Yes, he is more scoring-dependent, but I have a hard time ignoring that he has received a 7.8 percent usage bump with Sengun off the court this season. VanVleet has seen a 5 percent bump. Green is projected to be much lower owned than VanVleet, so that is how I lean currently. I am prepared to get hurt. Over the last 10 games, San Antonio has played at the second-fastest pace while being 23rd in defensive rating, so the environment should be a fantasy-friendly one.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500), Damian Lillard ($8,900), Fred VanVleet ($7,900)

Value

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ($3,300) – Wallace is only averaging 0.71 DKFP per minute on the season, but he has put up at least 20 DKFP 17 times this season and is coming off a 34.5-DKFP game. He has been playing off the bench and getting around 16 to 18 minutes, but he received 27 minutes on Sunday because Jalen Williams went down with an injury. Williams is questionable tonight so Wallace could get the start in a game that should be an up-and-down affair as Indiana has been fourth in pace over the last 10 games while Oklahoma City has been sixth.

Other Options - Josh Giddey ($5,600), Luke Kennard ($5,000), Amen Thompson ($4,900), Dillon Brooks ($4,300)

Forward

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz ($8,000) – Utah has been seventh in pace over the last 10 games while being dead-last in defensive rating. Against small forwards, they have boosted the FPPM by 13.71 percent, the fourth-most generous mark in the league. Over the last eight games, Brown has gone for at least 40 DKFP in six with a high of 70. One of the “misses” was a 39.75-DKFP performance. I’m thinking he can match or even exceed the production of Tatum at a much lower cost.

Other Options - Kyle Kuzma ($8,000), Malik Monk ($6,700), Jabari Smith ($6,600), Santi Aldama ($6,100)

Value

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards ($5,600) – Jackson got the start last game and played 38 minutes while garnering a 28.4 percent usage rate. With the Grizzlies ravaged by injuries, they need bucket-getters and GG is a professional one at that. He is young and there will be efficiency issues, but he should get up around 20 shots in this one. The matchup doesn’t get much better as Washington has been playing at the fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 28th in defensive rating.

Other Options - Jake LaRavia ($5,200), Brice Sensabaugh ($4,700)

Center

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($10,400) - Sabonis has had quite the season so far. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He leads the league with 59 double-doubles and has messed around 22 times this season. Over the last 15 games, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP seven times with a high of 87.5. The last three games have been 66, 69.75 and 62.75 DKFP. He faced the Bucks back in January and went for 67.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500), Naz Reid ($7,000)

Value

Trey Jemison, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards ($4,100) – Jemison is only averaging 0.73 DKFP per minute, so the upside isn’t high. That said, he will likely start since JJJ is out. In five prior starts, Jemison put up 20.25, 13.5, 21.8, 26.75 and 14 DKFP. As mentioned in the GG section, this should be a fantasy-friendly environment. Against centers, Washington has boosted the FPPM by 15.38 percent, the second-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - Brook Lopez ($5,500), Walker Kessler ($4,900), Luke Kornet ($4,000)

