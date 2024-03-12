Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: March 14 to March 20

The Boston Bruins have gone just 4-2-4 in their last 10 games but still sit in second place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with a 34-15-14 record, 91 points and a +39 goal differential. While Boston has managed to secure at least one point in the majority of these games, it is still struggling against inferior and non-playoff squads — an area that needs cleaning up fast with just under 20 regular season games remaining.

Yes, Boston is struggling lately but it still topped Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs twice in the past five games and has managed to win three of its last five games. Slow starts or third-period collapses have been the Bruins’ kryptonite since returning from the All-Star break, too, losing 5-1 to both the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues.

This feels like an ideal situation for Boston, however. First, it can avoid the Presidents’ Trophy curse, something I am sure Boston fans would support. Second, the Bruins are already locked into a playoff spot and don’t necessarily struggle against talented playoff teams, so all that is left to do is to figure out the little things that are losing them these games to inferior opponents and boom — a deep postseason run can begin to brew.

On tap for the Bruins this week are the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators — all teams they’ve beaten at least once already this season and should have little to no problems securing three straight wins here.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (41), Brad Marchand (27), Charlie Coyle (21)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (94), Brad Marchand (58), Charlie Coyle (52)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (21-7-8 record, 2.49 GAA), Linus Ullmark (17-7-7 record, 2.72 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, March 12)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, March 14 at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, March 16 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Ottawa Senators

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Thursday, March 14 at Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are in seventh place in the Atlantic Division and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30-10 record, 58 points and a -49 goal differential.

Aside from the 3-2 overtime loss on Dec. 11, the Bruins have won 12 of the last 13 meetings against the Canadiens — averaging well over 4.5 goals and allowing fewer than 2.0 goals per game in that span. Montreal has lost eight of its last 10 games but six of those losses were one-score games.

It should be relatively easy for the Bruins to get shots on the net as the Canadiens have allowed the third-most shots per game (33.2) and fifth-most high-danger chances (150) this season. Only six skaters have scored at least 10 goals while three of them have posted at least 46 points through 64 games. It isn’t just Montreal’s top line that has found some success but rather its top three lines. Nick Suzuki (25G, 36A) leads the team in points and has found the back of the net quite a bit recently (11 goals in the last 15 games) but the depth behind him comprised of guys like Cole Caufield (19G, 32A), Juraj Slafkovsky (13G, 20A) and Jake Evans (5G, 16A) has been the reason for the rare but impressive wins. Montreal is keeping games close despite its well below-average roster.

(25G, 36A) leads the team in points and has found the back of the net quite a bit recently (11 goals in the last 15 games) but the depth behind him comprised of guys like (19G, 32A), (13G, 20A) and (5G, 16A) has been the reason for the rare but impressive wins. Montreal is keeping games close despite its well below-average roster. Sam Montembeault (13-12-5 record) has helped the Canadiens string together occasional good performances, posting a .904 save percentage and allowing 3.14 goals per game, which has become the norm over there in Montreal. The Habs shipped off Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils before the trade deadline, although he was quite awful this season, posting a 6-12-3 record. Despite the team still allowing the sixth-most goals per game (3.48), it ranks eighth in goals against above expected (-10.55), grouped alongside squads such as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

(13-12-5 record) has helped the Canadiens string together occasional good performances, posting a .904 save percentage and allowing 3.14 goals per game, which has become the norm over there in Montreal. The Habs shipped off to the New Jersey Devils before the trade deadline, although he was quite awful this season, posting a 6-12-3 record. Despite the team still allowing the sixth-most goals per game (3.48), it ranks eighth in goals against above expected (-10.55), grouped alongside squads such as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. Montreal ranks ninth in total penalty minutes (662), 28th in penalty kill percentage (75.1%) and 23rd in power play percentage (18.8%) — an area Boston’s ninth-ranked power play unit (23.7%) will look to exploit often.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-24-8 record, 74 points and a -2 goal differential.

Boston has won eight of the last 10 meetings versus Philadelphia, including the last six matchups. The Flyers have been a bit up and down lately, dropping six of their last 10 games and posting a 4-5-1 record in that span.

Philadelphia’s offense is led by stellar skaters such as Travis Konecny (27G, 27A), Joel Farabee (18G, 27A) and Owen Tippett (22G, 16A) who have provided ample offensive support to secure wins. As a team, the Flyers don’t score a ton of goals, though, ranking just 23rd in goals per game (2.89) but are still creating high-quality chances — ranking 11th in expected goal percentage (51.59%) and 10th in goals above expected (1.5).

(27G, 27A), (18G, 27A) and (22G, 16A) who have provided ample offensive support to secure wins. As a team, the Flyers don’t score a ton of goals, though, ranking just 23rd in goals per game (2.89) but are still creating high-quality chances — ranking 11th in expected goal percentage (51.59%) and 10th in goals above expected (1.5). As for the defensive side of things, this is where the Flyers have excelled so far this season. They’ve allowed the 11th-fewest goals per game (2.94) and the eighth-fewest high-danger chances (122) on top of deploying the second-best penalty kill unit (85.4%). Travis Sanheim (8G, 30A) was paired with Sean Walker (6G, 16A) but the Flyers sent him to the Colorado Avalanche via trade, leaving a rather large hole in the top four. Considering the Flyers don’t let in a ton of goals, their goaltenders deserve some flowers. Carter Hart is away from the team at the moment, leaving Samuel Ersson (18-13-5 record) to fill the void and log the majority of the starts.

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are in eighth place in the Atlantic Division and in 16th place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-33-4 record, 54 points and a -20 goal differential.

Boston has won six of the last 10 meetings versus Ottawa, including both matchups last season and once already this season. Ottawa has been mightily struggling since returning from the break, dropping eight of its last 10 games, including losses to some of the worst teams in the league (Anaheim, Arizona and San Jose).

The Senators are certainly an interesting squad. The offensive consistency is there because they rank 13th in goals per game (3.19) and fourth in goals above expected (13.18) but the defensive inconsistencies have been too much to overcome. Ottawa has allowed the fifth-most goals per game (3.55) and ranks first in goals against above expected by a wide margin (20.51). On top of that, its power play and penalty kill units are as inconsistent as it gets, deploying the sixth-worst power play unit (16.6%) and the third-worst penalty kill unit (73.7%).

Ottawa’s roster is deep with Tim Stutzle (15G, 43A) leading the team in points and Jakob Chychrun (9G, 22A) and Jake Sanderson (7G, 22A) providing enough offensive support to keep games competitive. Ottawa’s goaltender situation, however, is rough and regardless of who is in the net each night, the opposing team is likely to score at least three goals. Joonas Korpisalo (13-20-4 record) and Anton Forsberg (11-10-0 record) have not played well enough to give the offense a chance to even come out on top.

Get closer to the on-ice action and feel like you’re inside the glass with DraftKings daily fantasy hockey! Draft your lineup of eight skaters and a goalie while staying within the salary cap. When they make plays on the ice, your points add up. Scoring categories include goals, assists, shots on goal and more. Goalies get points for saves, wins and shutouts. Score enough points and you’ll win cash prizes — even if you don’t finish in first place. And when the contest is all over, you can play with a brand-new team. Sign up today and play daily fantasy hockey on DraftKings!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is huntersk) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.