Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 10

The Sunday fantasy sport is Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. The Sunday DFS slate is a full one this week, so let's dive into the research early. Start Sunday with a DFS NBA read, and get ahead by digging into the seven-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $10,600 — There are a lot of NBA DFS value picks on the slate. There are not a lot of star options. Where to spend the surplus of salary is a conundrum. Don’t overthink it. Take the stars. Memphis is one of the worst teams in the NBA. SGA should have no problem exceeding 50 DKFP on Sunday. He scored 58.75 DKFP in 38 minutes with a 39.6% usage rate on Friday. The minutes and usage rate aren’t guaranteed on Sunday, but this is an opportunity for SGA to be the lead on SportsCenter.

Value

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers, $3,400 — Back in black or in the red? It was the red on Friday. Black started and scored 2 DKFP in 23 minutes. No one is going here again. That means ownership will be low for this NBA DFS value pick. Before the dud, Black had value returns of 6.2x, 6.0x and 5.6x in three of the last four games. If he makes his shots it works. There are two other benefits to this NBA DFS value pick. It’s a great matchup against a poor defense that plays at a fast pace. Also, Black has multi-position eligibility (SG/SF).

Vit Krejci, Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, $3,400 — This is who the Hawks are choosing to start. Krejci played 22 minutes in his first start since returning from an injury. He scored 18.25 DKFP in 22 minutes. That’s not bad for his first start. As his minutes and role grow, Krejci will become more comfortable taking shots (1-for-5 on Mar. 8). Shooting aside, the point guard did pick up five assists in that matchup. The Hawks are a fast-paced team, so volume should not be a concern.

Forward

Studs

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards, $8,400 — The Wizards stink and Butler is Miami’s No. 1 option. Tyler Herro is still out, so Butler will continue to be the main ignition for firing up the Heat. Butler has scored over 45 DKFP in seven of his last nine games. That should be his floor in a paced-up game against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Value

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings, $4,400 — This has been a guessing game all season. The Rockets are not ready to fully commit to their 2023 first-round draft pick. He’s ready whether they like it or not. In the last three games, his usage rates with the second unit have been 35.5%, 27.4% and 24.3%. The only thing holding him back is his playing time. He likely won’t get bumped passed his recent average of 23 minutes per game, but that’s enough with his approach.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets, $4,900 — The few healthy stars on the Cavs are carrying the load. The secondary options and bench players have also picked up work due to injuries. SF/PF Georges Niang ($4,400) is a strong option off the bench, but Okoro is safer. Okoro has scored over 20 DKFP in 10 of his last 12 games. That’s not great, but his role is growing. He’s played over 30 minutes in four straight games with a high of 43 minutes on Friday. He only scored 26 DKFP in that win, but his usage rate was 6.1%. That’s a third of his normal rate. It was a tough matchup, but he still returned value. If his rate returns to normal and he continues to log massive minutes, then he should easily return value.

Center

Studs

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets, $8,400 — There are a lot of injuries in the NBA. Some are real, some are fake. It’s that time of season. The Cavs are thin, so their remaining stars must step up. With Eban Mobley sidelined, Allen has risen to the occasion. He’s scored over 40 DKFP in his last three games. That run hit its high point in the Cavs’ last game on Friday. Allen scored 69 DKFP in 46 minutes with a 26.3% usage rate. That was against the toughest defense in the NBA, and the short-handed Cavs beat the T-Wolves.

Value

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, $5,800 — No one is left on the 76ers. Reed was an emergency option when Joel Embiid went down. Now, he’s the only option. He’s scored over 44 DKFP in back-to-back games. He didn’t exceed 30 minutes in either contest. He did it with usage. He had a 29.5% usage rate on Mar. 6 and a 27.4% usage rate on Mar. 8. The Knicks aren’t running at full strength in the frontcourt. This should be another 40-DKFP night for Reed.

Richaun Holmes, Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, $4,700 — Marvin Bagley III is out again on Sunday. Holmes got the start on Mar. 8. He scored 34.75 DKFP in 36 minutes. That was an easy play at $3,700. With a $1,000 increase, there is still some meat left on the bone. Holmes scored 14 points and grabbed 11 boards, but only carried an 8.3% usage rate on Friday. That’s very low for a starting center. That’s very low for a center on a team void of stars. On Mar. 6, he scored 25.25 DKFP in 25 minutes as a reserve.

