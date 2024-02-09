NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

NASCAR waves the green flag for the 2024 season with the Daytona 500 on Sunday Feb. 18. DraftKings is celebrating The Great American Race by presenting a $1 million grand prize fantasy racing contest. Check out the DFS NASCAR rankings below and make your fantasy NASCAR picks for the Daytona 500.

1. Denny Hamlin ($10,000) — It is undeniable that Hamlin is one of the best restrictor plate drivers in the history of NASCAR. However, even the best drivers experience super-speedway slumps. Hamlin has failed to earn a top-10 finish in five straight races at Daytona. Before this slump, he earned three consecutive top-5 finishes at the “World Center of Racing.”

2. Ryan Blaney ($9,800) — Life is good. Blaney is the reigning Cup Series Champion and the 2024 season begins with one of his best track types. Blaney has three super-speedway wins and four runner-up finishes.

3. Joey Logano ($9,200) — Team Penske has a history of super-speedway success and Joey Logano is one of the best there has ever been. His recent super-speedway struggles — or better stated as misfortune — can be interpreted two ways. He was just lucky when succeeding or he’s due. The latter seems more likely.

4. Michael McDowell ($7,200) — This is DFS NASCAR. McDowell’s 2021 Daytona 500 win is great, but what is his status at DraftKings? He’s no. 1. Since the inception of daily fantasy NASCAR at DraftKings, McDowell has been in the most optimal lineups for super-speedway contests (10).

5. Corey Lajoie ($6,000) — There’s DFS NASCAR rankings and then there’s DFS picks. Hamlin has the skills and the car. Lajoie has the fantasy NASCAR points. Lajoie is more likely to start near the back based on equipment. In a pack race, that means more points through place differential. That’s why Lajoie has been in nine optimal lineups between Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta.

6. Bubba Wallace ($8,500) — Some drivers prefer Daytona. Bubba is fine at Talladega, but he’s better at the beach. Wallace has earned 10 top-15 finishes in 13 Daytona races. Those stats are highlighted by two runner-up finishes, a third and a fifth.

7. A.J. Allmendinger ($6,200) — Wins are nice, but finishing the race and finishing inside the top 10 is all that really matters in DFS NASCAR at DraftKings. Allmendinger has a top-10 finish in five of his last six races at Daytona.

8. Brad Keselowski ($9,000) — Among active drivers, Keselowski leads the Cup Series with seven super-speedway wins. In recent seasons, he has floundered and failed to finish races at Daytona and Talladega. That unlucky streak may be over. He was the runner-up at Daytona last summer, and he has recorded top-5 finishes in three of the last six Talladega races.

9. Chase Elliott ($9,400) — The redemption tour begins in Daytona. NASCAR’s most popular driver struggled in 2023. Mr. H, the fans and even the sport need him to turn it around. That’s a tall task, but winning at Daytona is not a big ask. He’s never won at Daytona, but Elliott has two Talladega wins and an Atlanta win.

10. Noah Gragson ($6,300) — To finish first, first one must finish. Gragson’s plate track survival rate — a top-20 finish in 70% of his races — is one of the highest percentages in the Cup Series. The data is skewed because he has run fewer races, but he has also competed in second-class equipment.

11. Ryan Preece ($6,800) — Top-10 finishes lead to DFS NASCAR pay days at DraftKings. It’s popular to chase place differential points in these contests. It’s necessary, but forward movement alone is not enough. Winning lineups feature top-10 finishes. Preece’s 33% top-10 rate is one of the best at the plate tracks.

12. Chris Buescher ($8,800) — RFK Racing took the top two steps of the podium in the 2023 summer Daytona race. Buescher won and Keselowski was the runner-up. Buescher has earned a top-5 finish in three of the last five Daytona races.

13. Kyle Larson ($9,500) — There is one blemish on Larson’s record. He’s never won a Cup Series super-speedway race. He’s won at Daytona in the Xfinity Series, so he has the skills. It’s just a matter of luck. Even hall-of-fame drivers struggle to win consistently at the plate tracks.

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr ($8,000) — The reigning Daytona 500 winner is looking to earn his fourth super-speedway win. The infamous super-speedway driver better known as Wrecky Spinhouse can wreck the field or win the race. There’s zero chill.

15. John H. Nemechek ($6,400) — In 2020, Nemechek ran a full and forgettable season with Front Row Motorsports. One of the few highlights from that season was his success at the super speedways. Nemechek finished eighth in both of his Talladega races. Strangely enough, he finished 11th in both of his Daytona races.

