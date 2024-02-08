Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 8

There are seven games on tonight’s slate. It’s going to be a crazy one today because there is tons of injury news while the NBA trade deadline is today. I am currently writing this article a few hours before the deadline so a lot of things can change. DEN/LAL and DET/POR are the night games and are not on the main slate. That mitigates some of the player impact movement as Detroit has been very active so far. As for injuries, Khris Middleton is out. Buddy Hield and Kelly Olynyk are out due to getting traded. Jalen Brunson ($9,700), Tyrese Haliburton ($8,600), Damian Lillard ($8,800), Bradley Beal ($7,200) and Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,900) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CLE, GSW and SAS played last night. MIL plays on Friday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - GSW/IND (249) and UTA/PHO (243.5). There is one double-digit favorite - ORL -10.5 over SAS. There is one game within two points - MIL -1 over MIN. There are three home dogs - NYK, BKN and MEM. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Alley Oop [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Donte DiVincenzo, New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks ($7,900) – DiVincenzo was priced in the $3K range so long ago that the voice of Ahmad was reverberating over the airwaves. Even when he entered the starting lineup, he was only receiving around 24 minutes. Then Julius Randle succumbed to injury and all of New York has been chef-kissing since. DiVincenzo has gone for at least 44 DKFP in four of the last five games with two over 50. He’s played at least 40 minutes in four of five and garnered a usage rate in the 25% range. Yes, he’s blistering hot, shooting 46% from the field and 39% from downtown, but he’s been contributing across the board, so the floor is high. 40 minutes are 40 minutes, and minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! In addition, Brunson is questionable and DiVincenzo has seen a 21.42% usage bump when Brunson has been off the court. Granted, that was in only 18 minutes but DiVincenzo will have more offensive responsibility if Brunson is out.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,000), Kyrie Irving ($8,700), Anthony Edwards ($8,500), Coby White ($7,500)

Value

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns ($3,900) – The enthusiasm was at heightened levels for George earlier in the season, as he became the starter, resulting in him being priced at $6,700. Then he started coming off the bench and playing in the low 20s, and the price slowly started to dissipate to where it is now in the $3K range. It takes time for rookies, especially guards, to become comfortable with the NBA game. It looks like George is now feeling good, as he’s gone for over 30 DKFP in the last two games and added another five games ago. The minutes have ticked up as well, going from the low 20s to 25 and 27. George is the future at the position and I see him getting more minutes and responsibility as the season progresses.

Other Options - Tre Jones ($5,900), Ayo Dosunumu ($5,600), Alex Caruso ($5,300), Mike Conley ($5,100), TJ McConnell ($4,600), Markelle Fultz ($4,500), Eric Gordon ($4,400) if Beal is out, Miles McBride ($4,100) if Brunson is out

Forward

Stud

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic ($8,900) – It’s a little frustrating that Wemby has only played 28 and 27 minutes over the last two games. He had received over 30 in two games and it looked like the minutes restriction was kaput. Well, that puts a ceiling on his production but what a floor he provides, averaging 1.63 FP/Min. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in 10 straight, with seven of those over 50. At some point, he’s going to start playing over 30 minutes but that would just be gravy. As it stands now, Wemby does so many things at an elite level that he will always be in consideration.

Other Options - Paolo Banchero ($8,200), DeMar DeRozan ($7,700), Jonathan Kuminga ($7,300), Franz Wagner ($7,100), Precious Achiuwa ($6,400), Josh Hart ($6,300)

Value

Lester Quinones, Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers ($3,600) – Over the last four games, Quinones has been straight-balling, averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 treys, five rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 47% from downtown. That’s translated to 22.5, 18.25, 24.75 and 19 DKFP. He’s played 19, 23, 24 and 24 minutes while garnering a usage rate in the 15 to 22% range.

Other Options - Vince Williams ($5,800), Andrew Wiggins ($5,600)

Center

Stud

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies ($7,600) – Vucevic has gone for over 40 DKFP in each of the last three games. Now he gets a matchup against a Grizzlies team that has boosted the FPPM to centers by 20.26%, the most generous in the league. Jaren Jackson Jr. has missed the last two games and is questionable tonight. The Grizzlies also just traded away Xavier Tillman, so Trey Jemison it is.

Other Options - Jusuf Nurkic ($6,900), Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,700), John Collins ($6,200), Draymond Green ($6,100)

Value

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns ($4,600) – Kessler has exceeded point expectations 70% of the time this season. Unfortunately, the playing time has been sporadic. Yes, he’s been in the rotation but he’s often been languishing in the 16 to 20 minute range. That could change now with Kelly Olynyk now gone. Kessler averages a respectable 1.08 FP/Min.

Other Options - Santi Aldama ($5,500)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Alley Oop [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.