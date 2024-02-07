Fantasy Golf Picks Today: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the WM Phoenix Open

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy golf picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy golf plays for the WM Phoenix Open.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M People’s Open Special [$200K to 1st]

Landon Silinsky:

Justin Thomas ($10,000)

Beau Hossler ($8,000)

Kurt Kitayama ($7,200)

Read Landon’s full analysis here: DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: WM Phoenix Open Predictions, Preview

Alex Hunter:

Kevin Yu ($7,300)

Kurt Kitayama ($7,200)

Erik Van Rooyen ($7,100)

Luke List ($7,000)

Read Alex’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the WM Phoenix Open

Geoff Ulrich:

Byeong Hun An ($8,800)

Read Geoff’s full analysis here: DraftKings DFS Fantasy Golf Cheat Sheet: 2024 PGA TOUR WM Phoenix Open Picks

Pat Mayo

Justin Thomas ($10,000)

Read Pat’s full analysis here: Fantasy Golf Picks — 2024 WM Phoenix Open Picks, Preview, Predictions

