Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for February 7

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy basketball picks for the upcoming DraftKings NBA DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy basketball plays for today’s NBA slate.

To see all DraftKings DFS analysis, head over to the DraftKings Network Fantasy Advice page!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

NBA Injury Report

Check back after 6 pm ET for an updated injury report, and follow @DKNetwork for live NBA injury updates!

Alex Hunter: Top Studs and Value Plays

Guard

Tyrese Maxey ($9,400 — questionable)

Terry Rozier ($6,000)

Forward

Jayson Tatum ($9,600)

Onyeka Okongwu ($5,700)

Center

Domantas Sabonis ($10,100)

Jakob Poeltl ($5,900)

Read Alex’s full analysis here: Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 7

Garion Thorne: Top Value Plays

SG Jaden Springer ($3,500)

SF/PF Caleb Martin ($3,800)

PG Ish Smith ($4,300)

Read Garion’s full analysis here: Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 7

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.