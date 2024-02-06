Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: February 8 to February 14

The 2024 NHL All-Star Break and its festivities have concluded and the Boston Bruins are back to regularly scheduled programming with 33 regular season games remaining — sitting atop both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with a 31-9-9 record, 71 points and a +45 goal differential. Prior to the break, the Bruins had won seven of their last 10 games and are now riding a two-game win streak after topping the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.

Although Boston will play seven straight home games, a tough stretch of quality opponents lies ahead, starting with the Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (33), Brad Marchand (24), Charlie Coyle (18), Trent Frederic (14)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (72), Brad Marchand (47), Charlie Coyle (42), Charlie McAvoy (33)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (16-3-7 record, 2.30 GAA), Linus Ullmark (15-6-2 record, 2.78 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, Feb. 6)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, February 8 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, February 10 vs. Washington Capitals

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Thursday, February 8 vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have a 33-11-5 record and are in first place in both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference with 71 points and a +59 goal differential.

It’s a dead-even 5-5 split between these teams in their last 10 meetings with Boston winning three of the last five most recent matchups. While the Bruins finished strong before the All-Star Break, winning seven of their last eight games, the Canucks have also been on fire in the Western Conference, winning eight of their last 10 games. It’s the top Eastern Conference team versus the top Western Conference team — it’s going to be a good one and quite possibly a Stanley Cup preview.

Considering the Canucks have 71 points themselves in the Western Conference, surely their offensive attack has been stellar, right? Yes, and some. First, Vancouver ranks second in total goals (186) and first in goals per game (3.80). Second, it deploys the eighth-best power play unit (25.3%) and leads the league in goal differential above expected by a wide margin (39.36). This is all because of Vancouver’s strong forward lines led by J.T. Miller (21G, 46A), Elias Pettersson (27G, 37A) and Brock Boeser (30G, 22A). It’s not all forward production, though, as both Quinn Hughes (12G, 50A) and Filip Hronek (3G, 33A) have provided ample offensive support from the defensemen position.

(21G, 46A), (27G, 37A) and (30G, 22A). It’s not all forward production, though, as both (12G, 50A) and (3G, 33A) have provided ample offensive support from the defensemen position. What makes Vancouver so dominant is its well-roundedness. The offensive production is there almost every night but the goaltending has also been strong enough to steal games when things aren’t going well on offense. The Canucks allow just 2.55 goals per game, which ranks 31st in the league. Thatcher Demko (2.44 GAA, .920 save percentage) ranks second in wins (26) and is tied for the most shutouts this season (5), making Vancouver a very tough team to catch off guard and steal a win from. Surprisingly, Vancouver has allowed the fifth-most high-danger chances (116) and deploy a middling penalty kill unit (80.0%) but outside of those areas, Boston will have its hands full in securing the win.

Saturday, February 10 vs. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have a 22-18-7 record, are in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division and 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and a -31 goal differential.

The Bruins have won eight of the last 10 meetings versus the Capitals — averaging 3.8 goals and allowing 2.3 goals per game in that span. Washington had a rough stretch of games prior to the All-Star Break, dropping four straight and six of its last 10 games as the quality of its opponents proved to be too much to handle.

What once was a very high-powered offensive attack led by Alex Ovechkin (9G, 22A) is well into the past and it may be time for a rebuild over there in Washington moving forward. Ovechkin has failed to even score 10 goals in 44 games this season and is currently ranked second in points behind Dylan Strome (19G, 22A), who has been Washington's main point-getter this season. It's not all Ovechkin's fault for his lack of goals necessarily, either, as the Capitals rank 29th in shots per game (27.3), 30th in goals per game (2.38) and 31st in high-danger chances (75). On top of that, Washington ranks 27th in power play percentage (14.5%). This team is simply not finding quality chances and it doesn't help that Ovechkin is aging and losing his goal-scoring touch when he is surrounded by middling depth that can't properly contribute.

(9G, 22A) is well into the past and it may be time for a rebuild over there in Washington moving forward. Ovechkin has failed to even score 10 goals in 44 games this season and is currently ranked second in points behind (19G, 22A), who has been Washington’s main point-getter this season. It’s not all Ovechkin’s fault for his lack of goals necessarily, either, as the Capitals rank 29th in shots per game (27.3), 30th in goals per game (2.38) and 31st in high-danger chances (75). On top of that, Washington ranks 27th in power play percentage (14.5%). This team is simply not finding quality chances and it doesn’t help that Ovechkin is aging and losing his goal-scoring touch when he is surrounded by middling depth that can’t properly contribute. While the defensive issues aren’t nearly as damaging as the offensive issues, they still hurt and it starts with the goaltenders. Darcy Kuemper (3.21 GAA, .892 save percentage) has been extremely inconsistent while Charlie Lindgren (2.59 GAA, .916 save percentage) has breathed some life into this team when he gets the start between the pipes, posting a 9-6-4 record. However, the defense doesn't make it easy for the goaltenders whatsoever as Washington ranks 12th in shots allowed per game (30.6), seventh in high-danger chances allowed (114) and just 26th in expected goal percentage (46.05%).

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a 27-18-5 record, are in third place in the Atlantic Division and fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points and a +11 goal differential.

Boston has won seven of the last 10 meetings against Tampa Bay — averaging 3.5 goals and allowing 2.4 goals per game in that span. On top of that, Boston has averaged 3.7 penalties per game in that span, something it cannot afford against Tampa Bay’s top-ranked power play unit this season (29.9%). The Bolts come into this matchup rather hot, having won eight of their last 10 games.

Everyone knows how deadly the Bolts' offensive attack can be when they're consistently deploying top forwards such as Nikita Kucherov (32G, 53A) and Brayden Point (25G, 29A) and even receiving some offensive support from defenseman Victor Hedman (9G, 41A). And it's even less surprising that the Bolts are tied for the fourth-most goals (174) and rank seventh in goals per game (3.48). Five skaters have already recorded at least 43 points and 12-of-22 skaters have eclipsed double-digit points at this point in the season.

(32G, 53A) and (25G, 29A) and even receiving some offensive support from defenseman (9G, 41A). And it’s even less surprising that the Bolts are tied for the fourth-most goals (174) and rank seventh in goals per game (3.48). Five skaters have already recorded at least 43 points and 12-of-22 skaters have eclipsed double-digit points at this point in the season. That’s enough talk about Tampa Bay’s strong offensive attack and more about its major defensive struggles so far this season. Despite the consistent offensive production, the Bolts are letting up the 10th-most goals per game (3.28). Andrei Vasilevskiy (2.85 GAA, .899 save percentage) returned to the lineup after missing some time due to injury and while he is an upgrade from Jonas Johansson (3.34 GAA, .894), he has yet to return to his once elite form. On top of the clear defensive issues, the Bolts have allowed the sixth-most high-danger chances (115) and fifth-highest goals against above expected (8.52). As a result, Tampa Bay ranks bottom 10 in goal differential above expected (-11.12).

