Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 6

There are six games on Tuesday’s slate. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby are out. Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,100) is doubtful. Tyrese Haliburton ($8,600) is questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, BKN and DAL played last night. MIA plays on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - OKC/UTA (243) and MIL/PHO (246). There is one double-digit favorite - NYK -13.5 over MEM. There is no game within two points. There are two home dogs - CHI and UTA. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz ($10,500) – It’s always scary fading Doncic, but I’ll take the $1,500 discount, since I think Shai can match the production of Luka tonight, especially since Dallas is playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Shai garners a 32% usage rate and is the Alpha and Omega of the Thunder offense. He “only” scored 23 points last game yet still put up 66.8 DKFP. Prior to that game, he had gone for at least 30 points in nine straight. Shai has put up over 60 DKFP in five of the last eight games and this game should be fantasy-friendly. The total is at 243 with a spread of only three points in favor of the Thunder. In addition, Utah has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 7.39%, the eighth-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,000), Jalen Brunson ($9,700), Donte DiVincenzo ($7,200), Jalen Green ($7,100)

Value

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers ($4,100) – VanVleet is out. The last game that VanVleet missed, Thompson received the start and produced 42.5 DKFP in 32 minutes, which was against Boston. Thompson is averaging 1.08 DKFP per minute and he should thrive in this game environment, as the Pacers have been playing at the seventh-fastest pace.

Other Options - Josh Giddey ($5,900), Ayo Dosunmu ($5,600), Mike Conley ($5,100), Jalen Suggs ($4,900), Cam Whitmore ($4,600)

Forward

Stud

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic at Miami Heat ($7,100) – Wagner is averaging 1.1 DKFP per minute. He will more than likely end up in the 30-DKFP range, but he does have 50 DKFP upside. He’s garnering a 26% usage rate on the season and contributes in every category but blocks. He is so smooth and not many players his size can do the things that he does. Banchero has a higher ceiling but I think both will end up in a similar DKFP range tonight, so I’ll take the $1,300 discount.

Other Options - Paolo Banchero ($8,400), Donte DiVincenzo ($7,400), John Collins ($6,100)

Value

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers ($4,600) – Whitmore will likely only get around 20 minutes of run, but he’s shown that he can be uber-productive in that brief amount of time. Over the last seven games, he’s garnered a usage rate of 33% while putting up at least 20 DKFP in six of those contests. He has three games over 30 and a high of 44.3 DKFP in only 20 minutes! The Pacers have been playing at the seventh-fastest pace over the last 10 games, so the environment should be a fantasy-friendly one.

Other Options - Precious Achiuwa ($5,800), GG Jackson ($5,600), Maxi Kleber ($4,500), Kelly Olynyk ($4,200)

Center

Stud

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks ($7,100) – Claxton has put up at least 30 DKFP in 13 of the last 14 games. The one “miss” was 29.8 DKFP, while five of those game were over 40 DKFP. He’s been contributing in every category sans treys. While he’s always made his money grabbing rebounds and racking up defensive stats, the recent playmaking has been a welcome site, as he’s dished out four dimes in four of the last five games. The Mavericks will be without Dereck Lively, so Claxton should continue to feast.

Other Options - Alperen Sengun ($9,000), Bam Adebayo ($7,800), Chet Holmgren ($7,500), Rudy Gobert ($6,900), Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,400), John Collins ($6,100)

Value

Precious Achiuwa, New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,800) – I’m not crazy about the price, but all of the Knicks have been getting priced up. What I cannot deny, though, is that Precious has played 42, 43 and 40 minutes over the last three games. Julius Randle won’t be back for a few weeks, so Tom Thibodeau will likely continue running out Precious for as long as he’s able to. Precious is averaging only 0.8 DKFP per minute on the season, and he’s gone for 21.5 and 29.8 DKFP in two of the last three contests, but he did put up 44.5 DKFP two games ago.

Other Options - Maxi Kleber ($4,500), Kelly Olynyk ($4,200)

