Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 3

Saturday Night NBA DFS features a full-size slate this weekend. It’s a good one and you’re going to need a lot of screens. Let’s dig into some fantasy basketball research and make some DraftKings picks, as we gear up for the five-game main slate that starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, $11,700 — Kyrie Irving ($8,400) is doubtful for Saturday’s game. Doncic doesn’t need Irving off of the court to work as an NBA DFS pick. It sure helps. With Irving out from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, Doncic scored 63, 101.5, 75.5 and 83.75 DKFP. This is the easiest NBA DFS pick in the history of DraftKings. If there is any doubt remaining, the Bucks are an up-tempo team with a below-average defense.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors, $9,500 — This is the All-Star Snubs edition of the NBA DFS Saturday Targets Article. Science and data point to picking Luka Doncic. Narratives give the nudge to Young. Doncic will carry excessive ownership, while Young will be underowned. The All-Star snub motivation is there. The game environment is solid. The Hawks-Warriors game is one point away from being the highest total on the slate (246.5).

Value

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings, $5,200 — His salary has slowly risen from $4,600 to $5,200. That’s not significant. His play has been. Dosunmu is averaging over 30 minutes per game over the last seven. He has returned a value of 5.8x or more in five of the last six games. His worst game on this run was 19.75 DKFP (4.2x) and his best was 37.5 DKFP (8.2x). In his last two games (both were starts), Ayo Dosunmu played 39 minutes in each game.

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, $11,400 — What if Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic could fit in the same lineup? Fat chance, right? Imagine only needing one screen and watching the Bucks and Mavs go off. That’s a fun Saturday night. The Bucks have lost three of the last four. Antetokounmpo’s stats have been down during this run. The solution is simple: Giannis needs to step up. The Mavs rank 29th at defending the PF/C position. NBA DFS players have a hard choice — Luka or Giannis?

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, $6,700 — This is the game of the night. There’s plenty of stars on this slate, and the biggest two are in this game. There are other studs in this game that are not necessarily stars. Middleton is affordable and he’s producing. He’s scored over 36 DKFP in six of the last 10 games, and he’s returned a value of 5.7x or more in three of the last four games. That streak should continue in what projects to be a high scoring game.

Value

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, $4,500 — Can’t afford Luka Doncic? You decided the Giannis Antetokounmpo side. But you want more exposure to the highest projected game on the slate. Hart starts and plays over 30 minutes per game. His usage rate sits in the mid teens. That’s pretty valuable for less than $5,000. He’s returned a value of 4.8x or higher in seven of the last nine games with highs of 5.9x, 6.2x and 7.1x.

Center

Studs

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls, $10,300 — How did Sabonis get left off of the All-Star team? The NBA appears committed to stats and advanced analytics. Then the All-Star selections turn into a popularity contest. Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounds per game. What else is expected from a center? Are points a prerequisite? Sabonis ranks sixth in P+R+A (Points + Rebounds + Assists). He has a top-5 Versatility Index score (a player’s ability to produce in more than one statistic). This is narrative and data. Sabonis is an angry statistic.

Jarret Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs, $8,100 — This is a risky narrative pick and should only be considered for large tournaments. Allen left Thursday’s game early and did not return. He’s questionable to play Saturday. There’s the risk. Here’s the reward. Allen has carried the Cavs. They’re 30-16 and fourth in the East. His reward — an All-Star snub. Our reward — a low-owned, motivated big man. Before getting injured in his first game after the snub, his usage rate was 35.5%. That sounds like a player with an axe to grind. If narratives are scary, then trust the great matchup.

Value

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks, $4,400 — Jared Vanderbilt is out. Where will his minutes go? Hayes, SF/PF Rui Hachimura ($4,500) and SF Taurean Prince ($3,800) closed out Thursday’s game. There’s one small problem. SF/PF LeBron James ($10,200) and PF/C Anthony Davis ($10,000) did not play against the Celtics. Christian Wood ($4,100) could get a boost, too. Hayes has earned more playing time. He’s started the last two games, and he scored 24 DKFP in his first start and 39 DKFP in his second start.

