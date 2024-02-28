Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 29

We have six games for Thursday. The MIA/DEN and WAS/LAL games are on the night slate. Trae Young, Cam Thomas and Andrew Wiggins are out. Jalen Brunson ($9,600), Bradley Beal ($6,700) and Paolo Banchero ($8,400) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CHI, CLE, DAL, MIN and NOP played last night. CHA, GSW, MIL and WAS play on Friday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has zero games with a total of at least 240. There are two double-digit favorites — MIL -11.5 over CHA and OKC -11 over SAS. There is one game within two points - BKN -2 over ATL. There are three home dogs - CHA, NYK and SAS. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets ($9,400) – Despite the price increase, it’s tough not to click on Murray. Since Young has been out, Murray has garnered a 30.7% and 27.2% usage rate. He’s gone for 44, 57.8 and 50 DKFP in the last three games, and that 44 probably would’ve been another 50-burger if the Jazz didn’t get blown out. He is the true engine of this offense now, dishing out 11 dimes in each of the last two contests while attempting 19 and 20 shots himself.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700), Devin Vassell ($7,100), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,400)

Value

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($5,000) – Jones is the Volvo of fantasy hoops - boring, yet steady and reliable. Although, some of the new EV Volvo’s are kind of nice. Anyways, Jones has gone for at least 20 DKFP in each of the last four games with a high of 34.3. He’s going to play around 30 minutes in a competitive game because he helps Wembanyama on offense and Wembanyama is the franchise.

Other Options - Grayson Allen ($5,700), Klay Thompson ($5,600), Josh Giddey ($5,400), Miles McBride ($5,000) if Brunson is out, Cody Martin ($4,900)

Forward

Stud

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets ($8,100) – This Jalen Johnson roller coaster hasn’t been that fun because all it does is tick up and up and up. Fine, there have been fluctuations to the downside, but they have been minimal at best. Over the last three games, he’s gone for 49.3, 52.5 and 42 DKFP. He scores. He rebounds. He blocks shots. He gets steals. He’s even dished out six, seven and four dimes. The only thing he doesn’t do is jump over all buildings, but man, sometimes I question that. On the season, Brooklyn has boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 8.55%.

Other Options - Victor Wembanyama ($10,100), Jalen Williams ($7,200), Josh Hart ($7,100), Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,800), Draymond Green ($6,200), Jonathan Kuminga ($6,100)

Value

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks ($5,500) – As a starter, Klay was averaging 30.6 minutes, 17 points, 3.2 treys, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 41/36/91 splits. In the five games since coming off the bench, he’s playing three fewer minutes but averaging almost three more points and one more trey. He’s shooting 44% from downtown. Over the last 10 games, the Knicks have been dead-last in defensive rating. There’s volatility in Klay’s game because he’s so scoring-dependent. Over the last five games, he has had two games under 20 DKFP, but he went for 36.8 and 49 DKFP in two others.

Other Options - Grayson Allen ($5,700), De’Andre Hunter ($5,500), Bobby Portis ($5,500), Bol Bol ($3,900)

Center

Stud

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,100) - We are all witnesses to some of the most ridiculous plays and stat lines from the French rookie sensation. The scary thing is that he’s not even close to his potential and hasn’t been fully unleashed yet. At least he’s played 31, 31 and 34 minutes in three of the last four games, after being shackled in the high 20s for far too long. Wembanyam is averaging a robust 1.63 DKFP per minute on the season. Since the start of February, that number is 1.78!!! Over the last six games, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in all but one (missing the mark by 0.5) with two over 70.

Other Options - Alperen Sengun (48,600), Chet Holmgren ($7,900), Draymond Green ($6,200)

Value

Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets ($3,900) – I have viewed Bol Bol more as a circus act than an NBA player. At his height and length, he can do things that very few humans can do. But there were issues with the defense and he didn’t seem to be a player that helps in actually winning basketball games. But, but, but....After being a non-factor for much of the season, Bol Bol has received 27 and 24 minutes over the last two games and has been very productive. He went for 25 points, 14 rebounds, one steal, one block and two treys against Houston. Durant has been saying positive things about him. The Suns are in win-now mode, so Frank Vogel must’ve seen some things in practice to put Bol Bol in this situation. I’m still skeptical but minutes are minutes, and Bol Bol is getting them for whatever reason.

Other Options - Bobby Portis ($5,500)

