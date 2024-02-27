Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 27

We have nine games on tonight’s slate. The HOU/OKC and MIA/POR games are off the main slate. Trae Young, Bilal Coulibaly and Scoot Henderson are out. Paolo Banchero ($8,400), CJ McCollum ($7,200), Zion Williamson ($8,300), Rudy Gobert ($7,600) and Deni Avdija ($6,500) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, BKN, DET, MIA and NYK played last night. CHI, CLE, DAL, MIN and NOP play on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - GSW/WAS (243.5). There are five double-digit favorites — GSW -11 over WAS, BOS -12 over PHI, MIN -13 over SAS, MIL -14 over CHA and OKC -10 over HOU. There is one game within two points - ATL -1 over UTA. There are two home dogs - WAS and NYK. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz ($8,900) – There’s a lot to like about Murray in this spot tonight. Trae Young is out, so he will be the conductor of the orchestra once again. On Sunday, Murray garnered a usage of 27.7% and went for 57.75 DKFP against a solid defensive team in Orlando. Now he faces a Jazz team that has been playing at the ninth-fastest pace over the last 10 games while being dead-last in defensive rating. Against point guards, Utah has boosted the FPPM by 6%. This game has a solid total of 236 and the tightest spread at one point, so it should be competitive with plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies. Now for the bad. Murray is going to be extremely popular. On a big slate such as this, there are many paths to travel down, so keep that in mind.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($9,600), Stephen Curry ($9,500), Anthony Edwards ($9,000), Kyrie Irving ($8,700), Cade Cunningham ($8,100), Coby White ($7,400), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,300)

Value

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons ($5,400) – This is only the third season for Dosunmu, but it has been filled with tons of peaks and valleys already. But he’s maintained the course throughout and continued to work on his game. The front office noticed, giving him an extension, and Billy Donovan has been smitten with his development. That said, playing time wasn’t robust early on, but injuries struck and Dosunmu has taken the opportunity and shone. Since being inserted into the starting lineup 11 games ago, he’s averaged 36.1 minutes, 16.1 points, 2.8 treys, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 55/51/50. AYO! He has two games over 40 DKFP during that span. The shooting efficiency likely won’t continue, but he’s played at least 39 minutes in four of the last five games, and minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Other Options - Jordan Poole ($5,800), Jalen Suggs ($5,300), Cody Martin ($5,000), Quentin Grimes ($4,100), Vasilije Micic ($4,000)

Forward

Stud

John Collins, Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks ($6,300) – As mentioned in the Dejounte section, this game environment should be a fantasy-friendly one, as the spread is tight and the total is relatively high. Over the last 10 games, both teams have been top 10 in pace while being 28th and 30th in defensive rating. And in transition is where Collins thrives. He has exceeded point expectations 90% of the time this season and has been playing center recently, which allows him to run circles around the heavy-footed centers. He rarely plays over 30 minutes, though, but he’s put up 40.5, 36 and 42.75 DKFP over the last three games.

Other Options - Lauri Markkanen ($8,100), Jalen Johnson ($7,900), Franz Wagner ($7,800), DeMar DeRozan ($7,600), Josh Hart ($6,700)

Value

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs ($4,700) – Mr. Anderson usually plays fewer than 20 minutes, but due to some injuries, he’s received 29 and 31 minutes over the last two games. The usage rate is low and the DKFP production was 22 and 29.75 DKFP, so the ceiling isn’t great, but points are points. There are still some injury concerns in Minnesota and this game could turn into a laugher. On the season, Mr. Anderson has exceeded point expectations 70% of the time.

Other Options - Herbert Jones ($5,400), De’Andre Hunter ($5,300), Alex Caruso ($5,200)

Center

Stud

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks ($7,300) - I am fading the higher-priced options at the position tonight. What could go wrong? Allen will rarely put up a “have-to-have-it” game, but the salary along with the consistent floor makes him appealing to me tonight. I’d rather pay up at other positions. Over the last six games, Allent has gone for at least 35 DKFP in all with three over 40.

Other Options - Kyle Kuzma ($7,400), Jalen Duren ($6,900), Draymond Green ($6,400)

Value

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors ($5,800) – The playing time has been all over the map recently for Bagley, as he’s received 33, 21, 17, 30 and 28 minutes over the last five games. The two lower-minute games were blowouts. The production has been consistent, though, producing 24.75, 41, 23.75, 35 and 36.25 DKFP. He’s going to score and get rebounds. The contributions in the periphery categories come and go, but he’s been chipping a little bit here and there. There is just no competition for playing time on the depth chart and minutes are? Class? Half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Other Options - Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.