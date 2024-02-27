Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: February 29 to March 6

The Boston Bruins are in the middle of quite the slump at the moment, dropping seven of their last 10 games and losing to rather inferior opponents in the process. There is some good news, however, as Boston is still in first place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with 82 points and a +37 goal differential.

The Bruins struggled to find some consistency during their latest road trip, dropping all three games to the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken. While the losses sting and allow other Eastern Conference foes to inch closer to overtaking them, the Bruins are still managing to force overtime, which at least secures points and preserves their conference position.

On tap for the Bruins this week are the Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers — four opponents that certainly won’t be easy to take down in the middle of a slump. We’re getting to that point in the season now with roughly 20 regular season games remaining where every point matters and Boston needs to figure out this slump sooner rather than later.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (38), Brad Marchand (26), Charlie Coyle (21)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (85), Brad Marchand (53), Charlie Coyle (49)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (18-6-8 record, 2.49 GAA), Linus Ullmark (16-6-6 record, 2.72 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, Feb. 27)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, February 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, March 2 at New York Islanders

Monday, March 4 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Bruins injury update:

C Matthew Poitras (shoulder) was placed on long-term injured reserve on Feb. 20.

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Thursday, February 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are in second place in the Pacific Division and in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 32-19-7 record, 71 points and a +21 goal differential.

Overall, the Bruins have won seven of the last 10 meetings against the Golden Knights but have dropped three of the last five games, including a 2-1 overtime loss on Jan. 11. In that 10-game span, Boston has averaged 2.9 goals and allowed 2.2 goals per game. Despite being a top-five Western Conference team, Vegas has dropped five of its last six games allowing 4.0 goals per game.

While it’s in a slump, Vegas’ offensive attack is still very high-powered on a nightly basis. Vegas ranks eighth in true goal percentage (53.07%), 13th in expected goal percentage (50.57%) and sixth in high-danger chances (135). Not to mention, its top lines consist of players like Mark Stone (16G, 37A), Jonathan Marchessault (30G, 18A) and William Karlsson (19G, 20A) but the absence of Jack Eichel (19G, 25A), who could potentially make his return for Vegas’ upcoming road trip, has seriously hindered this team’s success.

(16G, 37A), (30G, 18A) and (19G, 20A) but the absence of (19G, 25A), who could potentially make his return for Vegas’ upcoming road trip, has seriously hindered this team’s success. Vegas’ defense and goaltending have been suspect this season but it still ranks fourth in goals against above expected (-14.76) and 13th in expected goal differential (2.81). The Golden Knights deploy the 11th-ranked penalty kill unit (81.1%) and rank sixth in takeaway percentage (53.96%). Adin Hill (14-5-2 record) was injured for a period of time and Logan Thompson (17-11-5 record) stepped up in his absence, and while the Golden Knights have majorly struggled to keep the puck out of their net, they still allow the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.81) on the season.

Saturday, March 2 at New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division and 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-20-14 record, 62 points and a -27 goal differential.

Boston has won six straight meetings against New York, averaging a whopping 5.0 goals per game. New York has picked up some strong wins over the last week but is still just 4-3-3 in that span and continues to struggle to string together solid performances.

As a team, the Islanders have averaged 2.91 goals and allowed 3.33 goals per game despite deploying one of the best goaltenders in the league. Ilya Sorokin (18-13-11 record) has faced a league-leading 1,418 shots and is good enough to completely steal games from his opponents but New York has not given him much help. New York plays relatively clean hockey outside of allowing the second-most shots per game (34.0) — committing a giveaway in its defensive zone just 50.33% of the time, good for sixth in the league. The Islanders have a -10.97 goals against above-expected percentage, good for eighth.

(18-13-11 record) has faced a league-leading 1,418 shots and is good enough to completely steal games from his opponents but New York has not given him much help. New York plays relatively clean hockey outside of allowing the second-most shots per game (34.0) — committing a giveaway in its defensive zone just 50.33% of the time, good for sixth in the league. The Islanders have a -10.97 goals against above-expected percentage, good for eighth. On the offensive side of things, New York has plenty of firepower whether it’s Mathew Barzal (17G, 44A), Bo Horvat (23G, 27A) or even Noah Dobson (7G, 53A), who ranks second in assists by a defensemen this season only behind Quinn Hughes.

Monday, March 4 at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in third place in the Atlantic Division and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-16-8 record, 74 points and a +35 goal differential.

The Bruins have won six of the last 10 meetings versus the Maple Leafs and have already topped them twice this season — once on Nov. 2 in a 3-2 shootout win and again on Dec. 2 in a 4-3 overtime win. Boston has won the last five meetings but Toronto has been on fire since returning from the break, winning eight of its last 10 games and seven straight games averaging a whopping 5.4 goals per game.

The Maple Leafs rank first in goals per game (3.68) and fifth in shots per game (33.1) so there’s no denying that the offensive fireworks will be there. When the offensive attack deploys talented skaters like Auston Matthews (52G, 25A), William Nylander (31G, 47A) and Mitch Marner (23G, 49A), it’s expected. Thanks to some strong offensive play lately, the Maple Leafs rank 10th in true goal percentage (52.85%) and 15th in expected goal percentage (50.37%), both of which have increased quite a bit over the last two weeks.

(52G, 25A), (31G, 47A) and (23G, 49A), it’s expected. Thanks to some strong offensive play lately, the Maple Leafs rank 10th in true goal percentage (52.85%) and 15th in expected goal percentage (50.37%), both of which have increased quite a bit over the last two weeks. It felt like Toronto’s goaltending situation was supposed to be better this season but it started to fall off after a relatively strong start. Ilya Samsonov (14-4-6 record ) may have the most wins on the team but still sports a 3.18 GAA and .883 save percentage. Martin Jones (11-7-1 record) and Joseph Woll (8-5-1 record) are there for occasional spot-starts but neither have been good enough to propel themselves ahead of the group. Toronto’s top four can certainly help produce offensively, too, but it also allows its opponents to get plenty of pucks on the net, especially in high-danger situations. The Maple Leafs now allow the 12th-fewest shots per game (29.7), which is an improvement but they still rank fifth in high-danger chances against (137).

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have a 34-20-2 record, are in third place in the Pacific Division and in sixth place in the Western Conference with 70 points and a +33 goal differential.

The Bruins have won six of the last 10 meetings against the Oilers, including a 6-5 overtime just a week ago. After their historical winning streak during the month of January and most of February, the Oilers have finally come back down to Earth, going just 5-4-1 and allowing over 4.1 goals per game in their last 10 games.

Edmonton started the year off quite slow but due to the win streak, things have turned around quickly and the statistics are much different. When you’re deploying such elite talent on a nightly basis like Connor McDavid (21G, 70A), Leon Draisaitl (29G, 44A), Zac Hyman (38G, 19A) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (16G, 36A), it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that this team ranks first in expected goal percentage (58.45%), first in expected goal differential (42.84) and second in high-danger chances (167). Edmonton also deploys the fourth-ranked power play unit (27.4%) and 15th-ranked penalty kill unit (79.7%), although its penalty kill has been rather poor lately and could be exploitable.

(21G, 70A), (29G, 44A), (38G, 19A) and (16G, 36A), it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that this team ranks first in expected goal percentage (58.45%), first in expected goal differential (42.84) and second in high-danger chances (167). Edmonton also deploys the fourth-ranked power play unit (27.4%) and 15th-ranked penalty kill unit (79.7%), although its penalty kill has been rather poor lately and could be exploitable. Stuart Skinner (26-13-2 record) has improved as the season has progressed but he’s taken a step back over the last week or so, considering how many goals Edmonton is letting up recently. The defensive side of things has cleaned itself up across the last two months, however, allowing the fifth-fewest shots per game (28.3) and the 13th-fewest goals per game (3.00). While the Oilers allow the third-fewest high-danger chances (102), they are still prone to collapses and that is evident in their last-place rank in goal differential above expected (-24.84), which ranks behind squads such as the Ducks and Blackhawks.

