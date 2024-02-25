Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 25

The Sunday fantasy sport is now Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. Start Sunday with a light DFS NBA read, and get ahead by digging into the seven-game evening slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic, $7,800 — PG Trae Young ($9,400) has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest. With Young off the court, Murray’s usage rate increases to a team-high 28%. On average in this situation, he scores seven DKFP more per game. On Friday, he dropped 50 DKFP for the second time in the last four games. With minutes and a usage rate in the thirties, Sunday should be another 50 for Murray.

Value

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls, $4,000 — PG CJ McCollum ($7,300) is out for the Pelicans on Sunday. PF Zion Williamson ($8,300) and SG/SF Brandon Ingram ($8,100) are questionable. With McCollum out, the minutes increase is guaranteed. If the other two stars are unable to go, then Alvarado will receive a significant usage rate bump. With the former, he’s a good NBA DFS value pick. Add the latter (the possibility of Williamson and Ingram being out), and Alvarado is one of the best values on the slate.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, $5,300 — Although George has been a frequent NBA DFS value target for months, he just recently earned a spot in the starting rotation. His minutes and fantasy floor have been stable since the beginning of February. As a starter, he had his biggest game of the season just before the All-Star break. George made nine 3-pointers on Feb. 15 and scored 54 DKFP. He likely won’t hit nine on Sunday, but he’ll have a chance. The Spurs play fast, and they don’t play defense.

Forward

Studs

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, $9,600 — The 2023 No. 1 Overall Pick has scored 78, 52.75, 62.75 and 73.5 DKFP in his last four games. It would be nice if he could average more than 30 minutes per game, but his usage rate is in the mid-30s. The future superstar is stuffing every statistical category and should do more of the same against the Jazz — 26th in Defensive Efficiency Rating and ninth in pace.

Value

Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, $3,700 — C Walker Kessler ($5,000) got benched on Thursday. Hendricks got the start and played 26 minutes. He finished with 25.25 DKFP (12 points, 9 rebounds and an assist). That was against a bad Charlotte team. The Jazz face a bad San Antonio team on Sunday. There is plenty of meat left on the bone with this NBA DFS value pick.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, $5,400 — The Spurs-Jazz game has the highest total on the slate (241.5). It’s a matchup of two of the worst defenses that also play up-tempo basketball. The stars will shine and the regulars and role players will also receive a boost. Sochan scored 32.5 DKFP on Thursday, Feb. 22 and 43.25 DKFP on Friday, Feb. 23. His minutes were up in those two contests (34 and 36 minutes), and so were his usage rates (21.1% and 22.3%).

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, $11,600 — The Warriors have won 10 of their last 12 games. They’re hot and are only one-point home dogs. This could be a Western Conference playoff preview. This appears to be a regular-season game where Jokic goes all out. The walking triple-double rarely takes nights off. His stat sheet is spectacular. It could be unbelievable on Sunday. After a three-game skid, Jokic got the Nuggets back in the win column with back-to-back 70-DKFP performances.

Value

Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers, $4,700 — His Dallas exit didn’t go well. It’s been reported that Williams was a problem in the locker room. Once he was traded, the Mavs went on a hot streak. That’s not a good look. Williams has to save face. He’s doing his best. In five of the last seven games, Williams has returned values of 6.6x or better. His minutes have peaked at 32 and his usage rate at 28.5% since joining the Hornets.

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, $3,900 — It’s happening! Isaac is finally living up to his potential. If he stays healthy, then he will not be cheap for long. He’s an NBA DFS value pick because Orlando is on a back-to-back. It would have been too aggressive for DraftKings to increase Isaac’s salary after a three-game slate on Saturday. Isaac was featured in yesterday’s article, and he went on to score 26.5 DKFP in 20 minutes. That’s a 7.2x return. He’s returned over 5x in seven of the last 10 games. This is a pace-up spot for the Magic. There is a back-to-back rest concern, but Isaac scored 18.25 DKFP on the second night of a back-to-back in 15 minutes of run on Feb. 15.

