Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 22

We back! I’m so excited that my words are unintelligible like a Donald Duck quack quack quack. I’m so amped that I want to fly to Vegas right now and finally utilize the advice of Wesley Snipes... Always bet on black. The break was good for me, though. It wasn’t wack. Just me recharging in my humble shack. But now I’m ready to watch the best in the world break ankles and take it hard to the rack. We have a 10-game slate tonight, so there’s plenty to unpack. May you traverse down the proper tracks and end the night stacking stacks upon stacks.

The LAL/GSW and SAS/SAC games are on the night slate only. LeBron James and Aaron Nesmith are out. Donovan Mitchell ($9,600), Paolo Banchero ($8,400), Bradley Beal ($7,100) and Brandon Ingram ($8,300) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CHA, CLE, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LALNOP, OKC, PHI, PHO, SAS, TOR and WAS tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - DET/IND (246.5) and PHO/DAL (245). There are two double-digit favorites — IND -11.5 over DET and DEN -15 over WAS. There are four games within two points — PHI -1 over NYK, TOR -1 over BKN, DAL -1.5 over PHO and OKC -1 over LAC. There is one home dog - CHI. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Return From Break Special [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns ($12,100) – There are a ton of options tonight since it’s a 10-game slate, so there are many paths to roster construction. If paying up, though, it’s hard to eschew Doncic. Yes, he’s the most expensive player on the slate but he will likely put up the most raw points on the slate and could have a “had-to-have-it” score. Over the last 10 games, he’s gone over 70 DKFP six times with a high of 101.5. In competitive games, he’s been playing well over 40 minutes and is a threat to mess around on any given night. This game has the second-highest total on the slate with a miniscule spread of 1.5 points. HalleLuka!

Other Options - Devin Booker ($9,800), Tyrese Haliburton ($9,400), Jalen Brunson ($9,300), Kyrie Irving ($9,000), Cade Cunningham ($7,600), RJ Barrett ($6,900), Buddy Hield ($6,700), Jaden Ivey ($6,600), Tyus Jones ($6,100)

Value

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets ($4,700) – It’s been an up-and-down season for George. He’s dealt with injury and poor shooting while experiencing the NBA game for the first time this season. He was also trying to figure out his role on the squad. He was more of a facilitator early on but then got aggressive later. He was named the starter three games ago, though, and has been given the keys to the offense. The shooting efficiency will likely continue to be inconsistent but the role is secure, so he should play over 30 minutes a game going forward. A glimpse of his upside came in the last game before the All-Star break when he shot 11-of-22 from the field and 9-of-16 from downtown for 33 points in 41 minutes. He also chipped in two rebounds, six assists and three steals. That was good for 54 DKFP. On the season, George has exceeded point expectations 90% of the time and now faces a Hornets team that has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 15.44%, the second-most generous mark.

Other Options - Jordan Clarkson ($5,700), Tre Mann ($5,500), Ayo Dosunmu ($5,000), Eric Gordon ($4,800) if Beal is out, Andrew Nembhard ($4,400), Gradey Dick ($3,200)

Forward

Stud

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets ($8,800) – The efficiency can be rough at times, but as Matt Damon sang, Scottie Doesn’t Know. Barnes doesn’t lose confidence and continues to play his game, which is great for fantasy because he contributes across the board. Because of that, the floor is somewhere in the 30 DKFP range, but he also has 60 DKFP upside. Tatum and Durant have a higher floor, but there’s a chance all three end up in the same range, which gives Barnes an advantage because he is $1,000 cheaper. Brooklyn has been 26th in defensive rating over the last 10 games and has boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 10.46%.

Other Options - Kevin Durant ($10,000), Jayson Tatum ($9,900), Lauri Markkanen ($8,100), Donte DiVincenzo ($7,700), Brandon Miller ($7,000), Deni Avdija ($6,800), Buddy Hield ($6,700), Josh Hart ($6,400), Jonas Valanciunas ($6,400), Aaron Gordon ($6,300), John Collins ($6,200)

Value

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers ($5,000) – Ausar has started the last five games and played around 28 minutes in all. The usage rate has been in the 18% range and he’s gone over 23 DKFP in four of five with two over 30 DKFP. His game is well-rounded, but his Achilles heel is the jump shot, which can be exposed in the half-court. This game, though, should be an up-and-down affair, which suits Ausar’s game. Both teams have been top 10 in pace over the last 10 games and this game has the highest total on the slate.

Other Options - Kelly Olynyk ($4,700), Simone Fontecchio ($4,500)

Center

Stud

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons ($6,500) – I have some concerns about paying up for Jokic tonight. The spread is 15 points and he hasn’t been consistently dominant as in the past. Sure, he can pop off for 80 DKFP on any given night, but more often than not, he’s been landing in the 50 DKFP range. So Turner it is for me. I love the game environment and the price. Haliburton looks to be healthy now and Turner went for 41.5 and 51.5 DKFP in the prior two meetings against Detroit.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($11,600), Chet Holmgren ($7,300), Nic Claxton ($6,900), Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,800), Jusuf Nurkic ($6,600)

Value

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets ($5,300) – Bagley doesn’t do much outside of scoring and grabbing rebounds, but since arriving in Washington, he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in five games. He played 39 and 36 minutes in his first two games, but the playing time has subsided since. That said, he received 30 and 28 minutes the two games before the break and when looking at the Wizards’ depth chart.....

Other Options - Walker Kessler ($5,100), Grant Williams ($4,500)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Return From Break Special [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.