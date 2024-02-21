NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

NASCAR is going super-speedway racing for the second week in a row. DraftKings is rewarding the winner of the Atlanta fantasy NASCAR contest with a $100K grand prize. Check out the DFS NASCAR rankings below and make your fantasy racing picks for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta.

1. William Byron ($10,000) — The 2024 Daytona 500 winner has won two of the four super-speedway races at Atlanta. After failing to win the 2023 Cup Series Championship, Byron has a chip on his shoulder and is out to prove he’s the best driver in the Cup Series.

2. Ryan Blaney ($10,200) — After a wreck in the Thursday night Duel race, Blaney switched to a backup car and started in the rear. Unsurprisingly, the 2023 Cup Series Champion and talented super-speedway driver drove to the front of the field posthaste. The typical late-race wreck ended his run in the Daytona 500, but Atlanta could be more calm. Blaney could control this super-speedway race.

3. Denny Hamlin ($10,500) — Two things were on display at Daytona. Hamlin is still one of the best super-speedway racers of all time. Daytona is still Daytona. The Big One is indiscriminate. The best get collected in the carnage. There is a possibility that Atlanta is peaceful, and the big boys run away with the show.

4. Bubba Wallace ($8,800) — Death, Taxes, and Bubba Wallace battling during the last laps at Daytona. Wallace knows how to get to the end of a super-speedway race, but he’s only won one of them. That’s more than most, and wins are not necessary in DFS NASCAR. A top-5 finish is fine.

5. Corey LaJoie ($6,800) — He did it again. LaJoie started 29th in the Daytona 500 and finished fourth. His 66.6 DKFP placed him in the optimal super-speedway lineup for the 10th time (most). Lajoie has two top-5 finishes in the four super-speedway races at Atlanta.

6. Joey Logano ($10,300) — Last spring, Logano led 140 laps and won the spring race in his home state of Atlanta. He led 45 laps in last week’s Daytona 500 before the Big One got him. A lap leader is typically a part of the winning DFS NASCAR lineup at DraftKings for the Atlanta contest.

7. Chase Elliott ($9,800) — Atlanta is Elliott’s home track. He won the second super-speedway race in the Peach State in 2022. Last week at Daytona, he looked like a new man and earned a top-10 finish.

8. Brad Keselowski ($9,300) — The RFK Fords have super-speedway speed. Keselowski was at the front late in the Daytona 500 until the Big One took out most of the field on lap 193 of 200. The front of the pack has been a common place for Keselowski. He was the runner-up at Daytona last summer and Atlanta in the spring.

9. Kyle Larson ($9,500) — Will Larson ever win a super-speedway Cup Series race? Is Atlanta a super speedway? Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the four super-speedway races at Atlanta. Is this the week?

10. Ross Chastain ($8,600) — If it were the Daytona 490, then Chastain would have won last week’s super-speedway race. It’s not. He finished 21st. Chastain’s luck has been much better at the Atlanta super-speedway. He was the runner-up in both of the 2022 Atlanta races.

11. Kyle Busch ($9,700) — Since the inception of DFS NASCAR at DraftKings (2015), Busch has earned 11 top-10 finishes (fifth-most). He won at Talladega last season and earned a top-10 finish in both Atlanta races.

12. Daniel Suarex ($7,300) — Atlanta is a little different. It’s not a pure super speedway. Trackhouse Racing has seemingly found speed at this newly configured 1.5-mile track. Suarez has finished second, sixth and fourth in the four super-speedway races at Atlanta

13. Erik Jones ($8,000) — Legacy Motor Club’s lead driver has finished 11th or better in the last three Atlanta races. He has a top-10 finish in five of the last seven races at Talladega. Once upon a time, he won the Daytona summer race and a Daytona Clash for JGR.

14. Austin Cindric ($7,000) — Team Penske had three drivers gunning for the win at Daytona. All three got gunned down by the Big One. Cindric has a Daytona 500 win (2022), two top-10 finishes in the last three Talladega races and three finishes of 12th or better at the new Atlanta.

15. Noah Gragson ($6,300) — The kid is on the radar. Gragson is driving solid equipment for Stewart-Haas Racing, and he’s an above-average super-speedway driver. He has two Xfinity Series plate-track wins (Daytona and Talladega) and two top-10 finishes in four Daytona Cup Series races. He finished 12th in the 2023 Atlanta spring race for Legacy Motor Club.

