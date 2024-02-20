Fantasy Hockey Picks Today: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Targets, Values for February 20

After an action-packed 10-game slate on Monday, the NHL is back with another hefty eight-game slate tonight. Ottawa, Dallas, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Vegas all played last night, so be wary of fatigue factors. Columbus is in the first half of a back-to-back.

Last night featured four hat tricks and 75 total goals — can we expect similar results from tonight’s slate?

Forwards

Stud

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators ($7,400) – This is my favorite game to target outside of the Devils-Capitals game due to the sheer elite talent on both sides. First, it’s the Tkachuk brother battle and I’m going with Matthew, who for some reason is priced lower than his brother despite producing fantasy points at a much more consistent rate. Florida has won five straight games in convincing fashion and in that span, Tkachuk has totaled 13 points and has posted at least 27 DKFP three times. Ottawa is a disaster defensively — allowing the third-most goals per game (3.58) and most goals above expected (20.61) but still providing enough offensive firepower that this game should be competitive and result in plenty of opportunities for Tkachuk to stuff the stat sheet for a sixth straight game.

Other Options - Joel Eriksson Ek ($7,600), Carter Verhaeghe ($7,200), Alex Ovechkin ($6,300)

Value

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators ($4,200) – Since being moved up to the first line to play alongside both Jonathan Marchessault ($7,000) and Ivan Barbashev ($3,900), Roy has made the most of his opportunities, totaling a point in eight straight games prior to putting up a 1.3 DKFP dud last night against San Jose. This feels like a great bounce-back spot for him as the Predators allow the seventh-most DKFP to opposing centers this season. Roy does a little bit of everything — he can score, pass and block shots. Vegas may be tired from last night’s game but Roy should be hungry to get back on track and hold that first line spot until Jack Eichel returns.

Other Options - Tyler Toffoli ($5,200), Johnny Gaudreau ($4,400), Erik Haula ($4,000), Nic Dowd ($3,500)

Defensemen

Stud

John Carlson, Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils ($6,000) – Carlson certainly hasn’t been providing the same fantasy value that we’re all used to but he has strung together some solid performances since returning from the All-Star break. While his elite offensive numbers are not there this season (30 points in 53 games), he’s finding fantasy value elsewhere, particularly in blocked shots. Since returning from the break on Feb. 6, Carlson has averaged four blocked shots per game and could see similar volume against a Devils squad that ranks 11th in shots per game (31.8) and needs the two points very badly in a tight playoff race. New Jersey allows the third-most DKFP to opposing defensemen this season and Carlson has gone for at least 11 DKFP in five of his last seven games.

Other Options - Noah Dobson ($7,000), Shea Theodore ($6,100)

Value

Alec Martinez, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators ($5,500) – I’m still not ready to fully trust Shea Theodore ($6,100), who will likely return to the lineup tonight, so I’m pivoting to Martinez, who should see solid ice time and production. Even if Theodore returns, there will likely be some sort of ice time limit and Martinez should be the one to soak up that extra time. He’s coming off a monster 27.9 DKFP performance, where he assisted on three of Vegas’ four goals and should be able to provide offensively again against a Nashville squad that allows the seventh-most DKFP to opposing defensemen. Vegas is playing the second leg of a back-to-back and Martinez is prone to putting up duds but I’m looking for him to build off his strong performance and even add some blocked shots in there (averaging 3.2 per game across the last five games).

Other Options - Erik Karlsson ($4,900), Kris Letang ($4,800), Mikey Anderson ($3,400)

Goalies

Value

David Rittich, Los Angeles Kings vs Columbus Blue Jackets ($8,400) – I hate to roster the second-most expensive goaltender on the entire slate after watching last night’s scoring frenzy across the league but Rittich’s matchup may be too good to pass up here. Since being called up to replace the injured Pheonix Copley (knee), he’s posted an 8-2-3 record, 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage and has won four of his last five starts. Los Angeles has tended to play down to the level of its opponents, which worries me slightly but Columbus ranks 22nd in goals per game (2.92) and 27th in expected goal percentage (46.31%). Rittich has eclipsed 20 DKFP in three of his past five starts and should be able to come out with the win.

Other Options - Nico Daws ($7,700) if Vitek Vanecek is still out, Ilya Sorokin ($7,300)

