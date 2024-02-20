Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: February 22 to February 28

Despite winning seven of their final eight games prior to the All-Star break, the Boston Bruins have come back down to Earth over the past two weeks, winning just two of their last seven games since returning from the break. Boston still sits atop both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference, however, with a 33-12-11 record, 77 points and a +39 goal differential.

Boston has failed to find any sort of consistency to stack wins, dropping three straight games to the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2 loss on Feb. 13), Seattle Kraken (4-1 loss on Feb. 15) and Los Angeles Kings (5-4 loss on Feb. 17). Boston managed to pick up the 4-3 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Feb. 19, though, despite being out-shot, 46-30.

On tap for this week are some very familiar opponents — the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Kraken, all of which the Bruins have faced since returning from the All-Star break. Dropping both games to the Flames and Kraken certainly hurt but the Bruins can make up for it by starting to string together some more wins, especially with the Florida Panthers sitting just one point behind them in the division and conference.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (35), Brad Marchand (25), Charlie Coyle (18)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (80), Brad Marchand (51), Charlie Coyle (45)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (17-6-7 record, 2.39 GAA), Linus Ullmark (16-6-4 record, 2.72 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, Feb. 20)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, February 22 at Calgary Flames

Saturday, February 24 at Vancouver Canucks

Monday, February 26 at Seattle Kraken

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Thursday, February 22 at Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are in sixth place in the Pacific Division and 12th place in the Western Conference with a 26-25-5 record, 57 points and a -5 goal differential.

Prior to the Feb. 6 loss in the first game back from the break, the Bruins had won six of the last nine meetings versus the Flames, averaging 3.0 goals and allowing 3.1 goals per game in that span. Outside of a small three-game lull, Calgary has played quite well since returning from the break, winning four of seven games and beating high-quality opponents in the process.

Calgary is the definition of a middling team — ranking 17th in goals per game (3.07), 12th in shots per game (31.4), 13th in high-danger chances (118) and 10th in goals above expected (1.95). At least eight skaters have totaled at least 30 points thus far with Nazem Kadri (19G, 29A), Blake Coleman (22G, 22A) and Yegor Sharangovich (20G, 17A) leading the way.

Calgary is finding ways to score with its limited supporting cast but the 29th-ranked power play (14.4%) has been a huge problem for much of the season and opposing teams have begun to take advantage of it. Of those eight skaters with at least 30 points, though, three of them are defensemen. Not only is Calgary receiving offensive support from its defensemen but also consistent defensive pressure — shown by its fifth-ranked penalty kill unit (82.7%) and ability to limit high-quality chances, allowing the 14th-fewest shots (30.0) and 12th-fewest high-danger chances per game (110). Jacob Markstrom (2.60 GAA, .913 save percentage) has also been stellar between the pipes for the majority of the season, making Calgary a tough team to catch off-guard.

Saturday, February 24 at Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are in first place in both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference with a 37-14-6 record, 80 points and a +56 goal differential.

Boston has won four of the last five meetings, including a 4-0 win on Feb. 8. While this will be the top Eastern Conference team versus the top Western Conference team in terms of points, both teams have struggled recently with Boston dropping four of its last five games and Vancouver dropping two straight.

Vancouver ranks first in total goals (212), second in goals per game (3.72), 10th in power play percentage (23.2%) and first in goal differential above expected by a wide margin (44.46). This is all because of Vancouver’s strong forward lines led by J.T. Miller (27G, 47A), Elias Pettersson (29G, 44A) and Brock Boeser (31G, 25A). It’s not all forward production, though, as both Quinn Hughes (12G, 56A) and Filip Hronek (4G, 38A) have provided ample offensive support from the defensemen position.

What makes Vancouver so dominant is its well-roundedness. The offensive production is there almost every night but the goaltending has also been strong enough to steal games when things aren't going well on offense. The Canucks allow just 2.70 goals per game, good for seventh-best in the league. Thatcher Demko (2.45 GAA, .918 save percentage) leads the league in wins (30) and is tied for the most shutouts this season (5). Surprisingly, Vancouver has allowed the third-most high-danger chances (132) and deployed a bottom-half penalty kill unit (78.3%).

Monday, February 26 at Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are in fifth place in the Pacific Division and 11th place in the Western Conference with a 23-21-11 record, 57 points and a -7 goal differential.

Boston has won three of five games against Seattle, averaging 2.6 goals and allowing 3.2 goals per game in that span. The Kraken topped the Bruins, 4-1, just last week but outside of that game, they have won just one of their last four games since returning from the All-Star break.

Seattle deploys just five skaters with more than 30 points, primarily led by Oliver Bjorkstrand (13G, 28A), Vince Dunn (8G, 32A) and Jared McCann (24G, 17A). McCann has been the Kraken’s main source of goalscoring but as a squad, they rank 28th in goals per game (2.73), 19th in goals above expected (-5.72) and 25th in high-danger chances (104). The good news? They rank ninth in both expected goal percentage (52.05%) and expected goal differential (8.55).

The Kraken find their success through strong defense and goaltending, although it is not as strong as it was in previous seasons. Joey Daccord (16-11-10 record) has started nearly twice the amount of games as Philipp Grubauer (6-9-1 record) and for good reason, as he's allowing just 2.37 goals per game compared to 3.10 allowed by Grubauer. As a team, the Kraken have allowed the fewest high-danger chances (86), the 10th-fewest goals per game (2.82) and the 13th-fewest shots per game (30.0), suggesting that not many goals necessarily come easy against them and that was the case in last week's matchup.

