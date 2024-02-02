Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 2

There are nine games on tonight’s slate. The POR/DEN is off the main slate. Many of the projection systems and lineup pages have this game included, so be wary of that. Jalen Williams is out. Alperen Sengun ($8,700), Rudy Gobert ($7,000) and Zion Williamson ($7,300) are questionable while LaMelo Ball ($9.500) is doubtful. Sengun has not missed a game this season, so there is uncertainty as to how Udoka will handle the rotations if he’s out. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, IND and MEM played last night. ATL, GSW, SAC and SAS play on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - PHO/ATL (249) and SAC/IND (248.5). The ORL/MIN game has a 211.5 total, one of the lower ones I’ve seen in a while. There are two double-digit favorites - LAC -11.5 over DET and OKC -16 over CHA. There is no game within two points. There are six home dogs - DET, WAS, ATL, IND, SAS and MEM. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors ($6,800) – Houston, we have a problem. And his name is Jalen Green. For much of his young career, he was all about showcasing his flea-like hops and trying to get buckets, no matter the context. When Ime Udoka took over, though, he wanted Green to work on the other aspects of his game and become more team-oriented. At both ends of the court. It took some time, but it looks like things are finally coming together. The scoring has never been a problem, and he’s put up at least 30 points in three of the last four games. But it’s been the contributions in the other categories that bring optimism. He’s grabbed at least 10 rebounds in three of the last four games and dished out four and seven dimes in the two most recent contests. He’s also racked up some steals. He blocked two shots on Wednesday, but that’s more of an outlier. Regardless, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in three of the last four with a high of 64.5. The usage rate has been as low as 20 and as high as 41%. Sengun is questionable tonight. With him off the court, Green has seen a massive 10.59% usage bump to 38.1%.

Value

Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ($4,900) – Due to all the injuries, Pippen has played 25, 18, 32 and 23 minutes over the last four games. He put up 31, 12.75, 29.5 and 29 DKFP over that span. He should get another start tonight and play close to 30 minutes once again. Pippen is averaging 0.99 DKFP per minute. Over the last 10 games, Golden State has been 10th in pace and 28th in defensive rating.

Forward

Stud

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies ($6,200) – Kuminga has been on quite the heater. Over the last seven games, he’s gone for at least 34 DKFP in all with four over 40. The shooting efficiency has been chef’s kiss, so some regression could be in store. That said, he played 39 and 43 minutes over the last two games and has garnered a usage rate in the 30% in four of those contests. 67% of his buckets have come within 10 feet of the basket.

Value

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings ($5,700) – Nesmith only garners a usage rate in the teens, but he’s so solid across the board and has shown the ability to put up ceiling games. Over the last six games, he’s gone for at least 24 DKFP in all with four over 30, which include 40.25 and 57.0 DKFP performances. He’s playing a ton of minutes, over 37 in each of the last three, and the Pacers are top 10 in pace, so more opportunities for fantasy goodies.

Center

Stud

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($9,300) – Since Tre Jones ($5,500) entered the starting lineup a month ago, Wembanyama has averaged a ridiculous 1.84 DKFP per minute. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in nine of those contests. Two of the “misses” were 49 DKFP games. And that’s while being on a minutes limit of around 27 minutes. He’s at 30 now and should get up to 34 at some point. Wembanyama literally does it all. He’s scored at least 20 points in 10 straight. He has 23 double-doubles on the season, a 20/20 game and one triple-double. He’s an excellent passer, averaging 3.1 dimes per game, but where he truly makes his hay is on the defensive end. He has 10 games with at least two blocks and two steals in the same game. He had six steals and four blocks in a game. He has 11 games with at least five blocks, that includes a high of eight. I need a cigarette now, and I quit years ago. The floor is incredibly high with Wembanyama, due to his ability to contribute in every category. The scary thing is that we haven’t seen the ceiling.

Value

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ($5,800) – I’m not crazy about the price, but he’s the best option under $6,000. Aldama has started the last six games and averaged 29.9 minutes. In the last two games, he’s received 38 and 35 minutes. He’s gone for at least 23 DKFP in five of the six games with three over 30. He has a diverse game and contributes a little something something in every category.

