Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 15

There are only three games on tonight’s slate. Get your fix in now because the next slate won’t be until next Thursday. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon are out. Anthony Edwards ($8,700) is questionable but I’m not expecting him to play. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, GSW, MEM and UTA played last night. There are no games tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has zero games with a total of at least 240. There is one double-digit favorite — MIL -11.5 over MEM. There is one game within two points — GSW -1.5 over UTA. There are three home dogs - MEM, UTA and POR. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz ($9,600) – Raw points matter on a short slate, so rostering the highest point-getters is usually a good idea. That often means only fitting one, though, but I feel comfortable rostering the top two highest-projected players tonight. What could go wrong?! Curry was somewhat middling earlier in the season, but he’s picked it up recently, going for over 54 DKFP in each of the last four games with a high of 60, which happened to be against the Jazz two games ago. This game has the highest total and tightest spread on the slate. In addition, Utah has been playing at the 11th-fastest pace over the last 10 games and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 6.35%, with a 20.6% boost for three-pointers.

Other Options - Collin Sexton ($6,400), Brandin Podziemski ($6,100)

Value

Dalano Banton, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,700) – Banton was buried on the depth chart in Boston. Since arriving in Portland, he’s played 25 and 26 minutes off the bench, averaging 14 points, one trey, four rebounds, three assists and 0.5 steals. That’s translated to 27.25 and 19.75 DKFP. The usage rate has been a robust 26.5% and 31.7% when on the court. With Brogdon still out, Banton should continue getting the minutes and usage. The matchup stinks, as Minnesota is the best defensive team in the league, but the price is too palatable to ignore.

Other Options - Mike Conley ($5,200), Keyonte George ($4,700), Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($3,800)

Forward

Stud

Vince Williams, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($6,500) – Williams was a second-round pick and played sparingly his rookie season. The status quo carried over into this season, but then injuries struck the Grizzlies and Williams was thrust into a more significant role, and flourish he has. Known as a defensive player, he has started 24 of the last 29 games and shot 37% from downtown while stuffing the stat sheet with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks. Over that span, he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP 12 times with three of those over 40. He’s played at least 35 minutes in each of the last five games.

Other Options - Draymond Green ($6,300)

Value

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($4,900) – GG is a professional getter of buckets, despite only being 19 years old. He has the handles of a guard at 6-foot-9 and can make it rain from downtown. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in four of the last five games and is garnering a usage rate in the 28% to 31% range when he’s on the court. The minutes could fluctuate, from as low as 21 to over 30, but his offensive punch is needed for an injury-riddled squad.

Other Options - Andrew Wiggins ($5,100), Kyle Anderson ($3,500)

Center

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies ($11,800) – Giannis is the most expensive player on the slate, by a wide margin, as he is the only player priced above $10,000. As mentioned in the Curry section, I have built lineups where I feel comfortable with both Giannis and Curry in them. Now, there is some risk as the Bucks are heavy favorites, so Giannis may not get the full complement of minutes. In addition, he went for 42.5 DKFP three games ago in a blowout and 31.75 DKFP in the prior game against Minnesota. That said, he’s the only one likely to go for 80 DKFP.

Other Options - Rudy Gobert ($7,500)

Value

Lamar Stevens, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($3,600) – As with Banton, Stevens was buried on the depth chart in Boston. Since arriving in Memphis, he’s played 27 and 20 minutes off the bench, averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks. That’s been good for 30 and 21.75 DKFP. The playing time should be there. I’m not expecting 30 DKFP, but if he can get close to 20 DKFP, that would be nice since he’s a piece to fit in the higher-priced players.

Other Options - Brook Lopez ($5,700), Walker Kessler ($5,600)

