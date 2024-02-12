Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 12

There are nine games on tonight’s slate. The LAC/MIN will not be included. Khris Middleton is out. Tyrese Haliburton ($8,600), Alperen Sengun ($9,000), Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,700) and Zion Williamson ($7,300) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, none of the teams played last night. MIL and MIN play on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - WAS/DAL (248) and GSW/UTA (241). There are three double-digit favorites - CLE -10 over PHI, IND -10 over CHA and DAL -13.5 over WAS. There are two games within two points - DEN -1 over MIL and GSW -1 over UTA. There are five home dogs - CHA, HOU, MEM, MIL and UTA. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Coby White, Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks ($7,500) – I have been a dummy head in the past for fading Doncic. That will not be the case tonight, as I will be exalting HalleLuka whenever I can. That said, we know he’s awesome and has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate, so I wanted to highlight another player who I like a lot as well.

White has been quite the revelation this season. Once whispered as a bust in some circles, White has made the leap and is now considered a franchise piece by many. He is averaging 0.97 FP/Min, so the likely range is that he lands somewhere in the 30-DKFP area. He has gone over 50 DKFP seven times this season, though, and tonight could be another. The Hawks have been playing at the fastest pace over the last 10 games and have boosted the FPPM to point guards by 19.26%, the most generous in the league.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,000), Scottie Barnes ($8,500), Dejounte Murray ($7,700), RJ Barrett ($7,000), Amen Thompson ($6,700), Devin Vassell ($6,500), Vince Williams ($6,200), Brandin Podziemski ($6,000)

Value

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers ($3,900) – In his first game as a member of the Hornets, Micic played 26 minutes off the bench and put up 32.25 DKFP. He shot 8-of-13 from the field and dished out nine dimes. Can’t expect the same level of efficiency, but he garnered a usage rate of 28.1% and the game environment should be a good one as the Pacers have been playing at the sixth-fastest pace over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Tyus Jones ($5,800), Tre Mann ($4,600), Keyonte George ($4,200), Aaron Holiday ($3,600)

Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks ($7,600) – I like this game environment a lot, as the Hawks have been playing at the fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 28th in defensive rating. Like Coby White, DeRozan usually ends in the high-30 to low-40 DKFP range but has exceeded 50 DKFP six times with a high of 62. He has played over 40 minutes in five of the last eight games and garners a usage rate in the 28 to 30% range. The price and potential ceiling are appealing to me.

Other Options - Scottie Barnes ($8,500), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,300), Jalen Johnson ($7,400), RJ Barrett ($7,000), Evan Mobley ($6,800), Josh Hart ($6,500), John Collins ($6,400), Vince Williams ($6,200), Saddiq Bey ($6,100)

Value

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($5,200) – GG fell in the draft for a variety of reasons. Some questioned the character while others blamed a poor workout. It’s been mentioned that he was sick for those workouts. There were also efficiency concerns in college. Regardless, GG was highly touted coming out of high school and, at 6-foot-9 with guard-like handles, could always get buckets. And he’s proving that now in the league. It took some time but he’s a staple in the rotation now. Over the last four games, he’s played 36, 21, 33 and 27 minutes, starting one of those games. He’s put up 26.75, 43.75, 30.75 and 31.25 DKFP over that span while posting usage rates in the 26 to 32% range. His bucket-getting ability is sorely needed for an injury-riddled Grizzlies squad, and he should get plenty of opportunities tonight.

Other Options - Draymond Green ($5,900), Deni Avdija ($5,900), Andrew Wiggins ($5,100), Josh Green ($5,100), Kelly Olynyk ($4,900)

Center

Stud

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks ($7,900) – I’ve already gone over how much I like this game environment, but that’s not the only reason I like Vucevic. Over the last five games, he’s been very consistent, going for at least 43 DKFP in every game with a high of 63.25. He’s gone 20/10 in four of those contests and has contributed dimes and defensive stats. The main reason I like Vucevic tonight, though, is the matchup with Okongwu, who is a good player and defender, but he’s undersized at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds. Vucevic is 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds. While he does spend time on the perimeter making it rain from downtown, Vucevic is also excellent down on the blocks and should feast in this one.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($11,500), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,300), Jarrett Allen ($7,200), Evan Mobley ($6,800), Jonas Valanciunas ($6,500), John Collins ($6,400), Myles Turner ($6,100)

Value

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors ($5,000) – Kessler was playing 20 minutes or fewer for much of the season, but Olynyk was traded and Kessler played 27 minutes in the first game without him. Will Hardy could go small, especially against the Warriors, so there is some risk — but, I lean towards Kessler being a staple at center and getting the playing time. He’s averaging 1.09 FP/Min on the season and has exceeded point expectations 70% of the time this season.

Other Options - Draymond Green ($5,900), Kelly Olynyk ($4,900), Jeff Green ($4,300) if Sengun is out

