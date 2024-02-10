Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 10

Saturday Night NBA DFS features a full-size slate this weekend at DraftKings. It’s a good one and you’re going to need a lot of screens. Let’s dig into some research and make some fantasy basketball picks, as we gear up for the seven-game main slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @DKNetwork.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, $9,800 — This is not a top heavy slate. Curry may no longer be a nightly top-shelf NBA DFS option, but he’s still got it in him. His usage rate has exceeded 30% in six of the last eight games. He took 22 shots on Thu. Feb. 8, 24 shots on Mon. Feb. 5 and 38 shots on Sat. Feb 3 (79.5 DKFP). The Warriors-Suns game has the highest projected total on the slate (239.5).

Value

Vince Williams, Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets, $6,000 — His price is not an absolute steal, but he is undervalued given the situation. The Hornets are an up-tempo team with the worst defense in the NBA. They’re also on the second night of a back-to-back. The Memphis Injury Report is longer than a child’s Christmas list. Williams is going to get work. He’s averaging well over 30 DKFP per game over the last five games and scored 46.75 in his last game despite only carrying a 14% usage rate. Finally, Williams has guard and forward eligibility at DraftKings. He’s going to be popular on Saturday’s slate.

Miles McBride, New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, $5,500 — This pick is dependent upon PG Jalen Brunson ($9,600) being ruled out again. The Knicks were extremely thin on Thursday and have been running an eight-man rotation. They added PG/SG Alec Burks ($5,400) at the trading deadline, but his role is uncertain at the moment. Assuming McBride starts again or plays 30 minutes like the game before the start, he should smash in this pristine fantasy matchup with the Pacers. McBride dropped 40 DKFP in 45 minutes on Thursday and 25.25 DKFP in 32 minutes on Tuesday. While not particularly efficient, 40 minutes against the Pacers at this price is hard to ignore.

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, $10,000 — It’s possible to stack Durant and Curry into one lineup and hope for this matchup to be the game of the night. Durant’s minutes are sky high. He’s at nearly 40 minutes per game. His usage rate fluctuates between the 30s and teens. Sometimes he defers to PG/SG Devin Booker ($9,700), but that shouldn’t be the case in Durant’s return to the Bay Area.

Value

Gregory Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets, $5,200 — The Grizzlies’ lineup is thin. The matchup is great. There’s plenty of NBA DFS value picks on the Grizzlies. Jackson has been heating up for weeks and he exploded for 43.75 DKFP on Thursday. It’s risky to gamble that his shots continue to fall, but they should against the Hornets.

Lester Quinones, Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, $3,700 — This might not be a necessary play when more information about the slate becomes available. However, Quinones is worth a discussion. He’s returned over a 5x value in five straight and over 6x in four of the last five. His second-unit role and minutes are static, and he’s not shot dependent. Quinones does a little bit of everything on the court. When his shots fall, he’s a 7x player. Increasing his value is the fact that he has multi-position eligibility at DraftKings (PG/SF).

Center

Studs

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks, $9,200 — Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are bigger brands, but Sengun might be the best stud on this slate. He’s slightly cheaper and he’s in a terrific matchup. The Hawks are fast and they don’t play defense. Sengun’s fantasy potential also benefits from several injuries on the Rockets. PG Fred VanVleet ($7,000) is out, and SG/SF Cam Whitmore ($5,000) and SF/PF Tari Eason ($5,500) might not play either. There should be a heavy supply of fantasy points from Sengun on Saturday. There’s one more tiny factor. Sengun got benched on Friday for poor defensive play. The Rockets went on to lose 107-104 to the Raptors. Sengun should be motivated on the back-to-back.

Value

Taj Gibson, New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, $3,900 — C Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,700) is out. The Knicks’ rotation was already a skeleton crew thanks to injuries and Coach Tom Thibodeau’s philosophy. Gibson could play 40 minutes against the second-worst defense in the NBA (26th in Pace). A 10x return of value is on the table.

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards, $5,900 — It shouldn’t be a complete surprise that Reed has not lived up to DFS expectations over the last two weeks. It’s Paul Reed. Bench players do not immediately gel when thrusted into the lineup. On Friday, Reed appeared to be figuring it out (34.75 DKFP). Saturday’s matchup could be another step forward. The Wizards are awful. Washington is the fastest team in the NBA and they don’t play defense. Also, the Wizards are on night two of a back-to-back. It’s not just the back-to-back. The Wizards suffered a tough loss to Boston on Friday. Their motivation could be low on Saturday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.