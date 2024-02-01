Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 1

There are only four games on tonight’s slate. Joel Embiid and Julius Randle are out. Tyrese Haliburton ($9,400), Anthony Davis ($10,000), LeBron James ($10,400) and Tyrese Maxey ($9,100) are the notable names that are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

The Knicks’ “value” has been on fire over the last few games. All are priced up for tonight. As of now, I’m leaning towards fading most of the higher-priced options. That could change as injury news comes out throughout the day.

As for back-to-backs, CLE played last night. IND and MEM play on Friday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - LAL/BOS (241.5). There is one double-digit favorite - BOS -11 over LAL. There is no game within two points. There is one home dog - MEM. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Donte DiVincenzo, New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers ($6,800) – It’s Donte’s Inferno and we are all just living in it. Over the last two games with Julius Randle out, he’s averaged 40.6 minutes, 30.5 points, seven treys, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two steals and one block. This level of production is unsustainable over the long term and the DK price has increased by $1.1K from his last game. That said, that doesn’t mean the heater can’t continue for another night and he may still be a smidge underpriced. On the season, DiVincenzo is averaging 1.02 DKFP and I don’t see why he wouldn’t play 40 minutes again tonight. The Pacers are tied for first in pace and are 26th in defensive efficiency. While they have neutralized the overall FPPM to shooting guards over the last 10 games, they have boosted the three-point prowess by 10.26%. Divincenzo is shooting 42% from downtown this season and has attempted 15 from beyond the arc in each of the last two games.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($9,600), Derrick White ($6,700)

Value

Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($4,700) – Due to all the injuries, Pippen has played 25, 18 and 32 minutes over the last three games. He put up 31, 12.75 and 29.5 DKFP over that span. He should get the start tonight and play over 30 minutes once again. Pippen is averaging 0.99 DKFP per minute.

Other Options - Andrew Nembhard ($5,500), Kris Dunn ($3,700)

Forward

Stud

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz ($7,000) – Joel Embiid is out while Maxey is questionable, so Harris will step up in the offensive hierarchy. He’s averaging 0.96 DKFP per minute and went for 47 DKFP on Tuesday. On the season, he’s exceeded 40 DKFP nine times with five of those over 50. Three of those happened with Embiid out of the lineup. The matchup is a good one, as Utah has boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 16.03%, the second-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - Jaylen Brown ($8,000), Josh Hart ($6,300)

Value

John Collins, Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($5,900) – Collins has been frustrating for most of the season because he never entered the circle of trust. He’d put up 13 DKFP one night then pop off for 40. He’d have stretched off languishing in the 20-DKFP range. Over the last five games, though, something has clicked. He’s gone over 30 DKFP in all but one, with the one miss at 29.75. The usage rate has been in the 20 percent range and he’s played in the 28 to 32 minutes range when games were competitive. This game has a healthy total of 238 and there’s no Embiid to clog the paint.

Other Options - Aaron Nesmith ($5,400), GG Jackson ($4,900)

Center

Stud

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz ($6,000) – Embiid is out so Reed should get the start. He averages 1.03 DKFP per minute and usually produces when given the opportunity. Reed has made 10 starts this season and gone over 30 DKFP four times with a high of 54.25 three games ago. Utah has boosted the FPPM to centers by 13.16%, the second-most generous in the league.

Other Options - Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,500)

Value

Editor’s Note: Grizzlies PF/C Santi Aldama (tailbone) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Cavaliers.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($5,600) – Aldama has started the last five games and averaged 28.4 minutes, 11 points, 2.2 treys, 6.4 rebounds and three assists. He’s attempted 10 treys and converted at a 42% clip. On the season, he’s averaging a respectable 0.98 DKFP per minute. The matchup isn’t great as Cleveland is second in defensive efficiency, but his shooting will be needed so he’s going to get the playing time. And minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

