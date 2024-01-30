Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 30

There are five games on tonight’s slate. Tyrese Haliburton ($9,900) is questionable but he’s planning to play. LeBron James ($9,700), Myles Turner ($6,500), Dejounte Murray ($8,200), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,600) and Jakob Poeltl ($6,300) are the other notable players that are questionable. Anthony Davis, RJ Barrett and Al Horford are out. PHI, LAL and UTA have not yet submitted their official injury reports so the statuses of Joel Embiid ($12,000) and Tyrese Maxey ($8,400) are unknown. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, BOS, LAL, NYK, PHI and UTA played last night. CHI plays on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - IND/BOS (245) and LAL/ATL (248). There is no double-digit favorite. There is no game within two points. There is no home dog. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($9,800) – Atlanta did not play on Monday while Los Angeles did. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers have been playing at the fastest pace while being 23rd in defensive rating. Against point guards, they have boosted the FPPM by 12.74%, the third-most generous in the league. Young averages 1.37 DKFP per minute and garners a usage rate in the 30% range. He’s gone for over 50 DKFP in each of the last two games and has 70-DKFP upside. Dejounte Murray ($8,200) is questionable as well, so more usage could flow his way. This game has the highest total on the slate at 248.5, so there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($9,300), Jaylen Brown ($8,000), Coby White ($7,300), D’Angelo Russell ($7,100), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,300)

Value

Donte DiVincenzo, New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz ($5,700) – Well, last night I faded Luka Doncic and preferred Grimes over DiVincenzo. I am not a smart man. DiVincenzo went 10-of-22 from the field and finished with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block, translating to 46.5 DKFP. He played a whopping 42 minutes and garnered a usage rate of 29.5%. With Julius Randle out, it looks like Brunson and DiVincenzo will be the ones carrying the offensive load. The projected ownership is high, like over 50%, so something to ponder.

Other Options - Austin Reaves ($5,900), Alex Caruso ($5,700), Dennis Schroder ($5,600), Patrick Beverley ($5,400), Ayo Dosunumu ($4,800)

Forward

Stud

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls ($8,800) – The range of outcomes has been wide for Barnes recently. Over the last 11 games, he has a low of 16 DKFP and a high of 60.5. Six of those contests have been in the 30 to 40 DKFP range. That kind of volatility is tough to stomach at this price but the usage rate is in the mid-to-high 20s while he’s playing 35 to 40 minutes a contest. Now he faces a Bulls team that has boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 12.66% and Barnes put up 58.75 DKFP against them just five games ago.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,200), DeMar DeRozan ($7,800), Jalen Johnson ($7,400)

Value

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($5,800) – Kuminga has been on quite the heater over the last six games, shooting 62% from the field and 57% from downtown. He’s put up at least 34 DKFP in all of those contests with two over 40. After the second game, “He can’t maintain this efficiency.” After the fourth game, “Regression has to come, right?” After the sixth game, “Time to YOLO and mortgage the house!” There is risk here for sure because he’s going to cool off at some point. While he has been grabbing more rebounds, he doesn’t provide much in the periphery categories to provide a high floor. That said, he’s only 21 years and uber-athletic, so maybe some of the gains may stick as he’s more comfortable and has a level of confidence now. I’ll take the potential upside knowing the risks. If the projected ownership gets high, then I will pivot.

Other Options - Josh Hart ($5,500), Aaron Nesmith ($5,400), Quentin Grimes ($3,600)

Center

Stud

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($6,200) – When Green returned from suspension, he played 23 minutes off the bench. In the third game, the playing time ramped up to 32 minutes and, on Saturday, he got the start and played 46 minutes in a double-overtime game. I think he’s ramped up now. Green is a low-usage player but he contributes across the board and is a threat to triple-double on any given night. He averages 1.08 DKFP per minute and should play in the 30s.

Other Options - Nikola Vucevic ($7,500)

Value

Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks ($4,400) – Vanderbilt only played eight minutes last night due to getting ejected. He should be well-rested for this one. Prior to Monday, he had gone for over 30 DKFP in three straight. The Lakers could rest some players on the second leg of a back-to-back, so Vanderbilt should see plenty of minutes.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.