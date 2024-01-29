DRAFTKINGS NASCAR DFS DISCORD CONTEST (2/4) OFFICIAL RULES - Terms & Conditions

DRAFTKINGS NASCAR DFS DISCORD CONTEST (2/4) OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. AT THE TIME OF ENTRY, YOU MUST HAVE A VALID DISCORD ACCOUNT AND BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES OR WASHINGTON D.C.

1. Contest: DraftKings NASCAR DFS Discord Contest (2/4) (the “Contest”).

2. Sponsor: DK Crown Holdings Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Contest, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these DraftKings NASCAR DFS Discord Contest (2/4) Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Contest, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

4. Entry Period: The Contest begins at 12:00:01 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024 and ends on Friday, February, 2 2024 at 12:00:01p.m. (the “Entry Period”). All references to time of day contained herein refer to the Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Contest.

5. Disclaimer: As a condition of participating in the Contest, you agree and acknowledge that Discord Inc. and its owners, directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, representatives, parents, subsidiaries, attorneys, insurers, and associated corporations and entities (collectively, the “Social Media Platform”) are not sponsors of the Contest nor do they endorse or administer the Contest, nor are they in any way associated with the Contest. All questions regarding the Contest must be directed to Sponsor, not the Social Media Platform. You also agree that as a condition of participating in the Contest, you shall release the Social Media Platform from any and all liability arising out of or relating to your entry, creation of an entry, submission of an entry, participation in the Contest, acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize, or the broadcast, exploitation, or use of an entry.

6. Eligibility: The Contest is open only to individual legal residents of the United States who, at the time of entry into the Contest and winner selection: (i) are at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state they are physically located in when entering the Contest in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age; (ii) are physically located in any of the fifty (50) U.S. states or Washington D.C.; (iii) have a DraftKings Marketplace account; (iv) have a valid Discord account; (v) are a member of the DraftKings Marketplace Discord Server; (vi) are not voluntarily or involuntarily excluded (including self-exclusion) from play on DraftKings; (vii) are not included on any jurisdiction-wide

gaming or daily fantasy sports exclusion list; (viii) are not temporarily or permanently banned from playing on any DraftKings website or mobile application; and (ix) maintain any DraftKings accounts in good standing. Entrants must at all times during the Contest abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotion agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Contest.

7. How to Enter: There is only one (1) method of entry for the Contest. You must click on the bot for the Contest within the DraftKings Marketplace Discord Server and complete the giveaway form for the Contest, including entry of your DraftKings Marketplace username and the email address associated with your DraftKings Marketplace username. You must be a registered user of Discord, a member of the DraftKings Marketplace Discord Server, and have a DraftKings Marketplace account. Becoming a registered user of Discord is free. To become a registered user of Discord, visit www.discord.com, click on “Login”, then on the login page, click on “Register” and complete the onscreen instructions to sign up for an account. Becoming a member of the DraftKings Marketplace Discord Server is free. To become a member of the DraftKings Marketplace Discord Server, login to your Discord account and select “Explore Public Servers” from the toolbar on the left side of the homepage, enter “DraftKings Marketplace” in the search bar, click on the DraftKings Marketplace icon when it appears, and then on the top of the screen click on “Join This Server”. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. To create a DraftKings Marketplace account, visit at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and click the “Sign Me Up” button. Any entry received outside of the Entry Period will be deemed ineligible.

Limit: one (1) entry per person. Anyone found to be using multiple Discord or DraftKings Marketplace accounts to enter the Contest, violating the Social Media Platform’s terms of service, or clicking on the bot for the Contest multiple times and/or submitting multiple giveaway forms will be deemed ineligible for the Contest, and all of their entries may be deemed void. Automated and/or third-party entries are prohibited and will be disqualified. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address, Discord account, or DraftKings Marketplace account. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain entries by using multiple and/or different identities, forms, registrations, addresses, or any other method will void all of such entrant’s entries, and such entrant may be disqualified at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of a late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, misdirected, or invalid submission or entry. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. Proof of clicking on the “Enter” button on the bot for the Contest does not constitute proof of receipt or entry into the Contest. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the DraftKings Marketplace account used to enter will be deemed to be the proper entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service

provider, Internet service provider or other organization (which may include an employer) responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized DraftKings Marketplace account holder. Entries specifying an invalid, non-working, or inactive email address will be disqualified and ineligible to win.

8. Prizes and Odds of Winning: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules. To receive a prize, winners need to be a registered user of Discord, a member of the DraftKings Marketplace Discord Server, and have a DraftKings Marketplace account. Becoming a registered user of Discord is free. Becoming a member of the DraftKings Marketplace Discord Server is free. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free.

Prize restrictions: Each entrant can only win one (1) prize. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. Any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of a prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Prizes cannot be substituted, assigned, transferred, or redeemed for cash by the winner; however, Sponsor reserves the right to make equivalent prize substitutions at its discretion. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes. Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event, by reason of a print or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number set forth in these Official Rules, prize winner(s) will be selected in accordance with the winner selection method described in these Official Rules from among all eligible claimants making purportedly valid claims in order to award the advertised number of prizes available. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

10. Questions: If you have any questions regarding the Contest, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “DraftKings NASCAR DFS Discord Contest (2/4)”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules or the General Rules.

THIS CONTEST IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH DISCORD INC. YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO DISCORD INC. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE, WHICH IS AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice