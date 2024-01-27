Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 27

Saturday Night NBA DFS features a full-size slate this weekend. It’s a big one and you’re going to need a lot of screens. Let’s dig into some fantasy basketball research and make some picks, as we gear up for the six-game DraftKings main slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, $11,200 — Can I get an encore, do you want more? Doncic scored 101.5 DKFP on Friday night. He shot 25-for-33 from the field and made 15-of-16 free throws for 73 points. End of blurb. Need more? The Kings play at an above-average pace with a below-average defense.

D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, $6,800 — Who is setting the salaries at DraftKings? Homer Simpson? Russell continues to fall through the cracks. In seven of the last eight games, Russell has returned value with a high of 62.25 DKFP and four games with over 40 DKFP and three over 50 DKFP. If his hot shooting continues, then expect Russell to reach value and beyond again.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets, $3,800 — This pick never seems to work in NBA DFS. That’s the way value goes. George is incredibly cheap, and he’s in a great spot. The Hornets aren’t an up-tempo team, but they officially have the worst defense in the NBA. Their Defensive Efficiency Rating is 118.4 and that’s with a below-average pace. They cannot defend. George played 31 minutes and scored 19 DKFP against an equally bad defense in the Washington Wizards in his last game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, $11,200 — This in an interesting DFS NBA slate. There are multiple appealing point-per-dollar plays at forward and center at the time of publish. When the final Injury Report is released, there will be more value picks. Luka Doncic just score 101 DKFP. Does anyone know Giannis is on Saturday’s slate? He’s not cheap, so it’s easier to click elsewhere. Imagine that. Ignoring an NBA DFS pick that scored 80.5 DKFP on Wednesday Jan. 24 and 81.25 DKFP on Monday Jan. 22.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, $3,900 — There is a ton of value in the front court Saturday. The “Tycoon” is one of the cheapest. Vanderbilt has not been a trustworthy NBA DFS pick over the years. The backup big man could be a robber baron that unfairly keeps the working man down on this slate. He could also be a philanthropist spreading the Gospel of Wealth. Although he is a bench player, his second-unit role is defined. The minutes have been there for a while. It wasn’t until recently that his production increased, but it has and he’s maintained it. In six of the last eight games, Vanderbilt has retuned value with the second unit, and he’s scored over 30 DKFP in back-to-back games.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $5,500 — Who is riskier: Jonathan Kuminga ($6,000) or Green? Are either risky? Can both fit into a winning NBA DFS lineup? They’re both sub-6K and they’re both getting 30 minutes a night. On Thursday Jan. 25 (his second game back), Green scored 33.5 DKFP in 32 minutes off the bench, and that was a weak night. Green was 0-for-3 from the field. That’s right. What can he do if he makes some shots or has a usage rate higher than 11.3%? Kuminga is the pricier second-unit forward, but he’s been on a tear since asking Steve Kerr for more playing time. Over the last five games, his high score is 46.75 DKFP and his low is 34.25.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks, $10,100 — The dominant Domantas could have depressed ownership on Saturday. There’s just too much value. That’s true, but value isn’t just a cheap price tag. Value is the point-per-dollar return from a player. This game could be a track meet. It has the highest total on Saturday’s slate (242.0). If the Kings are going to keep pace with Luka Doncic, then Sabonis will need to bring it.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz, $5,300 — Big Nick had been a bit of a disappointment in his starting role. That changed, that quick. Nick Richards has scored over 30 DKFP in three consecutive contests. Is this permanent? Probably, not. Could it last one more night? It should against the Jazz (23rd in Defensive Efficiency Rating and ninth in Pace).

Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics, $4,500 — Who dictates the style of play? Kristaps Porzingis ($7,700) is doubtful. The Celtics could go small. Will the Clippers follow? The Clippers could stick with Plumlee and dominate the front court. Plumlee had his best game since taking over as the starting center with Ivica Zubac out. In 25 minutes, Plumlee scored 32.5 DKFP on 12 points and 12 rebounds on Friday.

