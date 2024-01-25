Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 25

There are seven games tonight. Tyrese Haliburton and Zach LaVine are out. Anthony Davis ($10,200), LeBron James ($9,200) and Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,400) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, GSW, MIA, MIN and WAS played last night. IND plays on Friday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - SAC/GSW (242.5) and UTA/WAS (245.5). There is no double-digit favorite. There are two games within two points - DEN -2 over NYK and SAC -2 over GSW. There are six home dogs - IND, WAS, NYK, MIA, BKN and GSW. Home dogs are 76-154 (33%) straight up this season. ATS they are 114-111-5 (50.7%). Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards ($6,600) – On the season, Sexton has exceeded point expectations 80% of the time, but he’s only started the last 22 games. Over that span, he’s averaged 27.8 minutes, 22.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, five assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 treys. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in all but five of those contests with seven over 40. The usage rate has been in the 30% range. The minutes have been all over the place, but there were many blowouts. That said, despite playing only 20 minutes, he’s been able to put up over 30 DKFP. The environment should be very fantasy-friendly tonight as the Wizards are second in pace and 28th in defensive efficiency. Against point guards, Washington has boosted the FPPM by 8%.

Other Options - D’Angelo Russell ($7,000), Tyus Jones ($6,500), Jordan Clarkson ($6,200)

Value

Landry Shamet, Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz ($3,300) – Shamet receives playing time in the 12 to 16 minute-range on averages of 0.91 DKFP per minute on the season. Over the last seven games, though, he’s put up double-digit DKFP in all with two over 20. When he’s on the court, he’s garnering a massive usage rate, sometimes above 30%. He’s out there to huck and chuck, but he hasn’t been just a spot-up shooter. He’s attacked closeouts and flushed a few massive dunks too. Anyways, he’s dirt cheap and has a decent floor/ceiling combo.

Other Options - Alex Caruso ($5,100), Kris Dunn ($3,900)

Forward

Stud

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards ($8,000) – Well, I guess I like this game. The game environment should be great and it has the highest total on the slate. Many of the prices seem relatively cheap as well. Markkanen hasn’t been great recently, posting scores of 17.5 and 34.75 DKFP in the two most recent contests While there is some volatility to his production, he does have 50 DKFP upside, plays a ton of minutes and garners a decent usage rate. It’s not over 30% but often in the mid-to-high 20s.

Other Options - LeBron James ($9,200), Julius Randle ($8,900), Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,200), Keegan Murray ($6,100)

Value

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings ($5,800) – Kuminga has been on quite the heater recently, going for 35.8, 39.8, 34.3 and 46.8 DKFP in the last four games. He’s converting 75%, 56%, 50% and 100% of his shots! It’s highly unlikely that efficiency continues but that doesn’t mean everything crumbles tonight. There is risk for sure but the price is palatable and the big knock on him has been the one-dimensional nature of his game. Recently, though, he’s been grabbing rebounds and contributing defensively. He’s oozing with confidence right now and feeling mighty good, so I’m not going to fight that feeling.

Other Options - OG Anunoby ($5,700), Nicolas Batum ($4,800), Simone Fontecchio ($4,100), Kris Dunn ($3,900)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers ($11,200) – Embiid has been the best fantasy player this season, averaging a whopping 1.87 DKFP per minute. For perspective, Jokic is at 1.73. Embiid has exceeded point expectations 80% of the season and just put up 105.5 DKFP on Monday! The last time he scored fewer than 50 DKFP was back in November, and it’s something that has happened only one other time this season. The Pacers are tops in pace and 26th in defensive efficiency. Embiid faced the Pacers twice this season and put up 68 DKFP in both.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($11,300), Domantas Sabonis ($9,900), Bam Adebayo ($8,500), Kyle Kuzma ($7,900), Rudy Gobert ($7,500)

Value

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz ($5,200) – Since being acquired by the Wizards, Bagley has gone for 46.75, 42, 24.25 and 38.75 DKFP. He started two games because Gafford was out and played only 18 minutes when Gafford returned. On Wednesday, though, he played 26 minutes off the bench and went for 38.75. Gafford did foul out in that game, so he will likely play closer to 20 minutes tonight. That said, Brian Keefe is the new interim coach so what if he does give Bagley more run or Gafford gets injured or gets into foul trouble again. Bagley is averaging 1.24 DKFP per minute, so even if he gets 20 minutes, that would be fine for his salary.

Other Options - Walker Kessler ($4,900), Kelly Olynyk ($3,600), Christian Wood ($3,600) if Anthony Davis is out

