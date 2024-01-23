Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 23

There are five games tonight. LeBron James and Tyrese Haliburton are out. Andrew Nembhard ($5,300) and Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,500) are questionable. TJ McConnell ($5,500) would benefit the most if Nembhard is out. The status of Nembhard is important because Haliburton has already been ruled out. Precious Achiuwa ($4,200) would likely see elevated playing time if Hartenstein is out. With LeBron off the court this season, D’Angelo Russell ($6,500) has seen the biggest usage bump increase of 3.89% while Anthony Davis ($10,200) has the highest usage rate at 29.65%. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, none of the teams played last night. OKC and POR play on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has zero games with a total of at least 240. The UTA/NOP game is at 239.5, though. There is one double-digit favorite - OKC -13.5 over POR. There are zero games within two points. There are two home dogs - IND and BKN. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans ($6,200) – Last night’s slate was filled with many options that could’ve put up a “had-to-have-it” score, and many of those players delivered beyond our wildest expectations. I’m not feeling the same level of optimism on this slate, especially at the guard position, which is why I like Sexton tonight because I think he can get close to matching the higher-priced options.

On the season, Sexton has exceeded point expectations 80% of the time, but he’s only started the last 21 games. Over that span, he’s averaged 28 minutes, 22.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, one steal and 1.9 treys. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in all but five of those contests with seven over 40, three of those in the most recent games. The usage rate has been in the 30% range and he played 40 and 34 minutes in the last two games.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($8,700), James Harden ($8,200), Malcolm Brogdon ($6,500), D’Angelo Russell ($6,500), Jordan Clarkson ($6,400)

Value

TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets ($5,500) – It truly has been a weird season for McConnell. Once the primary backup at point guard, he was often out of the rotation as Nembhard became more of a priority. But, but, but....when Haliburton did not play, McConnell would rise from the ashes and do McConnell things... which is average 1.26 DKFP per minute. Haliburton missed three games earlier in the season and McConnell put up 35.75, 40 and 29.5 DKFP. When Haliburton was out due to the hamstring injury, McConnell went for over 30 DKFP in three of the five games. Over the last two contests, though, with Haliburton missing one, McConnell only played 13 and 12 minutes. Shrug.

Well, Haliburton is out while Nembhard is questionable. The projection systems currently hate McConnell right now and the ownership will likely be minuscule. If Nembhard gets ruled out, then that number will likely increase, but I think it remains relatively muted. There is risk here, but I think the potential reward is well worth it.

Other Options - Austin Reaves ($5,800), Buddy Hield ($5,800), Josh Giddey ($5,800), Donte DiVincenzo ($5,600)

Forward

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers ($10,200) – Davis averages 1.45 DKFP per minute and can dominate at both ends of the court. He literally stuffs the stat sheet, which provides a high floor and access to ceiling when things break right. On the season, he’s failed to hit 40 DKFP seven times. Four of those games were blowouts. On the flip side, he’s gone over 60 DKFP 16 times with two over 70. LeBron is out tonight, so Davis becomes more of a focal point on offense, as he’s seen a 2.85% bump with LeBron off the court this season.

Other Options - Lauri Markkanen ($8,100), Jalen Williams ($6,700)

Value

Simone Fontecchio, Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans ($3,600) – Fontecchio has started 26 games this season, with 12 of those in the most recent games. The playing time and production have been all over the map, which makes this a somewhat volatile play. Over the last 12 games, he’s played as few as 21 minutes and a high of 35. He has a 5-DKFP game as well as a 41.5 one. In the two most recent contests, he’s put up 23.75 in each. Fontecchio only averages 0.77 DKFP per minute, but I’ll embrace the volatility for the potential upside, especially since the cost is more than palatable.

Other Options - Aaron Gordon ($5,900), OG Anunoby ($5,800), Josh Hart ($4,500), Taurean Prince ($3,800), Rui Hachimura ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers ($11,200) – Embiid sits atop the fantasy Iron Throne this season, but that doesn’t mean Jokic is a scrub and an afterthought. He is still averaging a robust 1.73 DKFP per minute and can triple-double and put up the highest raw score on any given slate, which is definitely in play tonight. Over the last 10 games, Jokic has gone for at least 50 DKFP eight times with four over 60 and a high of 76.5. Jokic faced Indiana four games ago and went for 57.5 DKFP.

Other Options - Chet Holmgren ($7,100), Nic Claxton ($6,800)

Value

Precious Achiuwa, New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets ($4,200) – Hartenstein is unlikely to play tonight so Achiuwa should see playing time somewhere in the mid-20s, possibly more. On Saturday, Hartenstein played 23 minutes due to injury and Achiuwa ended with 25 minutes of run, producing 33.75 DKFP. Jericho Sims ($3,500) played three minutes.

Other Options - Walker Kessler ($5,000), Christian Wood ($3,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.