Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: January 25 to January 31

Despite losing four of their first six games of the new calendar year, the Boston Bruins have turned things around and are riding a five-game winning streak after topping the New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets last week. Unsurprisingly, Boston still sits atop both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with a 29-8-9 record, 67 points and a conference-leading +41 goal differential.

Boston finished last week with a 3-0 shutout over the struggling and banged-up Devils. Jeremy Swayman stopped all 31 shots en route to his third shutout of the season while Charlie Coyle (1G), David Pastrnak (1G, 1A) and Trent Frederic (1G) each netted goals to secure the win.

To start the next week of games, Boston topped Colorado, 5-2, in a Pastrnak masterclass. Pastrnak scored on his opening shift and then twice in the third period to secure his first hat-trick of the season. Jake DeBrusk (1G, 1A) and Coyle (2A) each contributed enough to help Boston top Colorado for the fourth time in the last five meetings between these teams.

The Bruins then handled the Canadiens, 9-4, on Saturday and the red-hot Jets, 4-1, on Monday. It was a stat-padding night against Montreal with Danton Heinen (3G) netting his first career hat-trick and Brad Marchand (1G, 1A) making Bruins history by logging at least 20 goals in 11 consecutive seasons. Monday night was a matchup of two of the top teams in the league but Boston handled it easily thanks to more offensive consistency from Coyle (1G, 1A) and trust between from pipes from Swayman (.952 save percentage). Boston was out-shot, 21 to 20, but made the most of its opportunities, netting a short-handed goal and empty-netter in the third period.

Boston will look to continue its winning streak against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24. On tap for next week before the NHL All-Star Break begins are the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (30), Brad Marchand (21), Charlie Coyle (17), Trent Frederic (13)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (67), Brad Marchand (44), Charlie Coyle (38), Charlie McAvoy (30)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (15-3-7 record, 2.31 GAA), Linus Ullmark (14-5-2 record, 2.80 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, Jan. 23)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, January 25 at Ottawa Senators

Saturday, January 27 at Philadelphia Flyers

Note: The NHL All-Star Break festivities take place from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3.

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Thursday, January 25 at Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have a 17-24-1 record, are in eighth place in the Atlantic Division and 16th place in the Eastern Conference with 35 points and a -11 goal differential.

Boston has won six of the last 10 meetings versus Ottawa, including both matchups last season. While Boston has been on fire and is on a five-game winning streak, Ottawa has been on the opposite end of the spectrum, dropping seven of its last 10 games.

The Senators are certainly an interesting squad. The offensive consistency is there because they rank 10th in goals per game (3.38) and third in goals above expected (18.43) but they are dead last in the Eastern Conference. Why? Because of their defensive inconsistencies. Ottawa has allowed the third-most goals per game (3.67) and ranks first in goals against above expected by a wide margin (14.8). On top of that, its power play and penalty kill units are as inconsistent as it gets, deploying the ninth-worst power play unit (15.6%) and second-worst penalty kill unit (72.7%).

Ottawa’s roster is deep with Tim Stutzle (10G, 33A) leading the team in points and Jakob Chychrun (7G, 20A) and Jake Sanderson (6G, 17A) providing enough offensive support to keep games competitive. Ottawa’s goaltender situation, however, is rough and regardless of who is in net each night, the opposing team is likely to score at least three goals. Joonas Korpisalo (9-15-1 record) and Anton Forsberg (7-8-0 record) have not played well enough to give the offense a chance to even come out on top.

Saturday, January 27 at Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have a 25-16-6 record, are in second place in the Metropolitan Division and fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 56 points and a +9 goal differential.

Boston has won seven of the last 10 meetings versus Philadelphia, including the last five matchups. Prior to dropping their last two games, the Flyers had won five straight from Jan. 10 to Jan. 18, including wins over solid all-around teams like the Jets and Dallas Stars.

Philadelphia’s offense is led by stellar skaters such as Travis Konecny (22G, 20A) and Joel Farabee (17G, 22A), who have provided enough offensive spark to secure wins. As a team, the Flyers don't score a ton of goals, ranking just 23rd in goals per game (2.94) but are still creating high-quality chances — ranking 13th in expected goal percentage (51.35%) and 11th in goals above expected (3.35).

(22G, 20A) and (17G, 22A), who have provided enough offensive spark to secure wins. As a team, the Flyers don't score a ton of goals, ranking just 23rd in goals per game (2.94) but are still creating high-quality chances — ranking 13th in expected goal percentage (51.35%) and 11th in goals above expected (3.35). As for the defensive side of things, this is where the Flyers have excelled so far this season. They’ve allowed the eighth-fewest goals per game (2.79) and the seventh-fewest high-danger chances (83) on top of deploying the second-best penalty kill unit (86.3%). Both Travis Sanheim (4G, 22A) and Sean Walker (5G, 11A) lead the defense in points and have provided ample offensive support when needed. Considering the Flyers don’t let in a ton of goals, their goaltenders deserve some flowers. Carter Hart (12-9-3 record) started off a bit slow but has figured it out recently while Samuel Ersson (12-6-3 record) has provided a better overall record and fewer goals against (2.36).

