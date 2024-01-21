Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 21

The Sunday fantasy sport is now Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. Start Sunday with a light DFS NBA read, and get ahead by digging into the five-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, $9,800 — Most of the stars on Sunday’s slate are not risk free. There is a small concern with nearly all of them. The threat of blowouts loom and the always changing Injury Report stands to shake up the Sunday slate. Haliburton will not be limited by a blowout, but he could be limited by an injury. He returned from injury Friday Jan. 19 and played 35 minutes. The Pacers do not play again until Tuesday, so he should be good to go against the Suns despite his questionable status. The Pacers-Suns game has an enormous 248.0 total and the spread is only five points. There will be plenty of fantasy points available in this contest and most of the points on the Indiana side should be at the hands of Haliburton.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers, $9,200 — It’s not easy to fit Haliburton and Booker into a lineup. It’s not easy to fit the two star centers into the same lineup. The Lakers and Nuggets are massive favorites. The Suns-Pacers game should be competitive. Booker will play close to 40 minutes and carry a 30% usage rate. Not only is he the cheapest of Sunday’s studs, but this is a pace-up game for the Suns. The aptly titled Pacers are the second-fastest team in the NBA, and their Defensive Efficiency Rating is 26th.

Value

Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, $6,400 — The typical value cutline is $6,000. Rules were meant to be broken. Depending on the Injury Report, Brogdon could become the best point-per-dollar pick on Sunday’s slate. PG/SG Anfernee Simons ($7,600) is questionable after missing Friday’s game. PG Scoot Henderson ($6,100) left Friday’s game early and is also questionable. Brogdon played 37 minutes and scored 52.25 DKFP in their absence.

Forward

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles vs. Portland Trail Blazers, $10,100 — This game locks late. Davis is not entirely free of risk. He normally plays despite his nightly Q-tag. There is another risk. The Lakers are 10-point favorites. This game could blow out, and that could cap Davis’ minutes. That’s the story Sunday. Two centers in super special spots that are too super. Will both fit in a lineup? Should neither be in a lineup? Conservative projections have Davis ranked as the second-best point-per-dollar play on Sunday’s slate. It’s a four-game slate, boycotting blowouts isn’t wise.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, $7,200 — Some of the Trail Blazers value will evaporate if their Injury Report is clean. Grant appears to be a fine play irrespective of the report. His minutes are up, his usage is up and his shots are going down. Grant was 14-for-28 on Friday night and 14-for-26 on Wednesday night. Grant will lose some steam if Simmons returns on Sunday, but that doesn’t seem very likely.

Value

Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, $5,800 — There have been spots where Walker stood out as an appealing punt. He’s not priced like a punt anymore, but he still provides value. Walker is no longer a second-unit guy scraping off points in 20 minutes of work. Walker is a starter, and he played 41 minutes in his last game. The Trail Blazers could be thin on Sunday,

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards, $11,100 — The spread is 13 points. The elephant in the room is not the massive superstar center. It’s the fear of a blowout. The Wizards are a great matchup for Jokic, but it could be too good. The Joker has run wild in blowouts and he’s taken breathers. On a four-game slate, it’s too risky to worry about a possible blowout.

Value

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets, $5,500 — This DFS NBA value pick has not changed in the last four days. He got traded. He started. He smashed. That was Thursday. On Saturday, his salary increased from $4,000 to $5,000. He smashed again — 42 DKFP in 39 minutes. The matchup is tough, but that’s every matchup for the Wizards. Bagley can easily get to 40 DKFP with his minutes, and 30 DKFP from Bagley is acceptable on a four-game slate.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles vs. Portland Trail Blazers, $3,500 — Stacking two studs is expensive on Sunday. A punt pick is the only path to completion. Vanderbilt’s playing time has stabilized around 20 minutes per game. He’s scored over 19 DKFP in four of his last five games with a high of 24.25. On a four-game slate, 19 DKFP works and that seems to be a safe floor in a matchup with the Blazers. The backup center could receive a little extra run in a blowout.

