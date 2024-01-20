Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 20

Saturday Night NBA DFS features a full-size slate this weekend. It’s a good one and you’re going to need a lot of screens. Let’s dig into some research and make some fantasy basketball picks, as we gear up for the seven-game main slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves, $6,000 — There is a ton of value on Saturday’s NBA DFS slate. That’s rare. There are injuries and back-to-backs. Most of the value plays from Friday play on Saturday. DraftKings could not change salaries based on Friday’s slate. Giddey didn’t play on Friday. He scored 44.5 DKFP on Thursday due to his expanded role with SF Lu Dort ($5,000) out. The one-game sample size was not enough to impact his salary. In fact, it has gone down from $6,200 on Thursday Jan. 18 and $6,800 on Tuesday Jan. 16. If Dort plays, then cross out Giddey because the minutes won’t be there. The usage is, but not the minutes. If Giddey get minutes, his usage rate is appealing (mid 20s).

Value

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards, $3,400 — Keep your eye on the news. What news? Victor Wembanyama ($8,700) news. Will he be out again? If so, then Friday's value plays are Saturday's plays. "The Brute" Julian Champagnie popped bottles on Friday. He scored 20.5 DKFP in 19 minutes. That's not Dom Perignon, but it's pretty good bang for your buck. He's a serviceable Costco champagne on Saturday's slate.

Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, $4,300 — SG/SF Caris LeVert ($6,000) likely won’t leave the bench on Saturday. Second-unit minutes and usage will be diverted. Merrill has quietly returned 5x value in seven straight games and nine of his last 11 games. Even without a usage and minutes bump, he is a fine play. His salary dropped from $4,600 to $4,200, and the matchup is great. The Hawks are fast and don’t play defense. Also, Atlanta is on the second night of a back-to-back.

Forward

Studs

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $7,200 — SG/SF Zach LaVine ($7,100) is out. This will likely mean a 40-minute night for DeRozan. On top of that, his usage rate will be close to 30%. One more thing, the Grizzlies are 15-26. Memphis grades out well in the advanced metrics, but that’s a different team. Most of Memphis will be absent on Saturday.

Value

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards, $5,400 — I see the C in his name. I know it’s silent. It’s So-Han. It’s Polish. Let’s avoid the obvious joke and get to the pick. But first, you’re going to hear his name all day. This article is the first NBA DFS Targets article to publish and carries SEO steam. Give the man respect and be correct — it’s So-Han. You’re welcome. If that’s too hard, then call him Worm 2.0. From his hair to his style of play, Sochan is reminiscent of Dennis Rodman’s Spurs years in the mid 90s. Rodman would not have been a DFS star, but he would be if everyone was out and the matchup was soft. That’s the case for Sochan on Saturday. One last note: there’s no shame in not knowing a name. There’s a lot of players to track. Be blessed that you’re not doing hockey or Korean Baseball in 2020 when it was the only DFS option along with Fantasy NASCAR. One last final note: saying So-chan intentionally is a great troll.

Donte DiVincenzo, New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors, $5,800 — There are narratives in New York tonight. Raptors revenge may be real. How will the newly traded players treat their former teams? The other is more tangible — injuries. Josh Hart ($4,900) is questionable after sitting on Thursday Jan. 18. DiVincenzo played 38 minutes in that game. In four of the last five games, DiVincenzo has scored at least 30 DKFP and carried a usage rate above 20%.

Center

Studs

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs, $5,000 — Normally, this is where the spend-up option goes. Joel Embiid ($11,500) has a great matchup with the Hornets. Charlotte is one of the worst teams in the NBA when it comes to defending centers. That means the spot is too good. Embiid is not 100% and it’s the second night of a back-to-back. He’ll likely sit, so let’s continue Super Salary Saving Saturday. MB3 landed in DC three days ago. Their front court is thin, so he started and played 39 minutes in his debut (46.75 DKFP). His role should be the same on Saturday, but the matchup is easier. The Spurs have one of the worst rated defenses, and C Zach Collins ($5,700) is out.

Value

Nathan Mensah, Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $3,000 — This is not necessary on this slate. It’s a forward looking thought. This platform is a place to explore future DFS NBA value picks. There is chalk in the weekend Fantasy Basketball Targets Article, but there is also depth. The Hornets are missing their two centers. They are left with PF/C PJ Washington ($5,400) and Mensah. Washington retuned value on Friday — 30 DKFP in 28 minutes for ($5,100). Mensa members would not pick Mensah — or maybe the high-IQ thought leaders would. This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Embiid and and Washington might be limited. Mensah did nothing with his 20 minutes on Friday, but the optimist says that was just a warm up.

Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, $5,300 — There is still value in Memphis. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are out. Minutes and usage are available for all. Tillman has played over 30 minutes in each of the five games since Morant’s injury. The Grizzlies’ starting center has scored over 28 DKFP in four of those contests and over 38 DKFP in two of those games.

