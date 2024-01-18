Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Divisional Round

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy football picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy football plays for the Divisional Round.

Stan Son: Top Studs and Value Plays (Saturday)

QB

Brock Purdy ($6,500)

RB

Christian McCaffrey ($8,800)

Devin Singletary ($5,700)

WR

Nico Collins ($7,100)

Jayden Reed ($5,200)

TE

George Kittle ($5,200)

Isaiah Likely ($4,700)

DST

Ravens ($3,500)

Read Stan’s full analysis here: Fantasy Football Picks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Saturday’s Divisional Round

Garion Thorne: Top Studs and Value Plays (Sunday)

QB

Baker Mayfield ($6,000)

RB

Isiah Pacheco ($6,400)

Ty Johnson ($4,200)

WR

Chris Godwin ($6,300)

Khalil Shakir ($3,800)

TE

Sam LaPorta ($5,900)

DST

Bills ($2,800)

Read Garion’s full analysis here: Fantasy Football Picks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Sunday’s Divisional Round

