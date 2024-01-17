H2B January 2024 Reignmakers UFC–

PACK BREAK SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES - TERMS & CONDITIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. AT THE TIME OF ENTRY, YOU MUST (i) BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES OR WASHINGTON D.C., (ii) BE at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state YOU are physically located in when entering THE SWEEPSTAKES in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age, AND (III) HAVE OR OPEN A DRAFTKINGS MARKETPLACE ACCOUNT.

1. Sweepstakes: H2B January 2024 Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”).

2. Sponsor: DK Crown Holdings Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these H2B January 2024 Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Sweepstakes Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

4. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins on January 22, 2024 and ends at January 26, 2023 (the “Entry Period”). All references to time of day contained in these Official Rules refer to the prevailing Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor’s Reignmaker UFC Pack Break Collectibles being released on the DraftKings Marketplace on January 22, 2024, January 23, 2024, January 24, 2024, and/or January 25, 2024 are delayed or canceled, Sponsor reserves the right to extend the Entry Period.

5. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the United States who, at the time of entry into the Sweepstakes: (i) are at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state they are physically located in when opting into the Sweepstakes in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age; (ii) are physically located in the United States; (iii) have or open a DraftKings Marketplace account; (iv) are not voluntarily or involuntarily excluded (including self-exclusion) from play on DraftKings; (v) are not included on any jurisdiction-wide gaming or daily fantasy sports exclusion list; (vi) are not temporarily or permanently banned from playing on any DraftKings website or mobile application; (vii) maintain their DraftKings accounts in good standing; and (viii) satisfy all other requirements contained herein. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace Account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating an account is free. You can opt out of receiving marketing communications from DraftKings at any time through your Account under the Preferences tab and clicking “email preferences.” In the event you are creating an account via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply. Entrants must at all times during the Sweepstakes abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and Sweepstakes agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Any person who is listed on any U.S. state or DraftKings gaming self-exclusion list is not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

6. How To Enter: There is only one (1) method of entry for the Sweepstakes. You must mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your full name, home address associated with your DraftKings account (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “H2B January 2024 Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Sweepstakes” at DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. No metered mail. Stamped mail only. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. All postcards must be post marked by the end of the Entry Period and received by Sponsor by February 6, 2024.

Limit: four (4) entries per person. Anyone found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Sweepstakes will be deemed ineligible for the Sweepstakes, and all of their entries may be deemed void. Automated and/or third-party entries are prohibited and will be disqualified. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or DraftKings account. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain entries by using multiple and/or different identities, forms, registrations, addresses, or any other method will void all of such entrant’s entries, and such entrant may be disqualified at Sponsor’s discretion. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, illegible, delayed, undelivered, undeliverable, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of a late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, misdirected, or invalid submission or entry. Proof of sending a postcard for the Sweepstakes will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the DraftKings account used to enter will be deemed to be the proper entrant. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

7. Prizes and Odds of Winning: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules: (a) each eligible entrant to the Sweepstakes will receive one (1) DK Crown to their DraftKings account; and (b) up to seven hundred eighty (780) winners of the Sweepstakes will receive between one (1) and two (2) Reignmakers UFC Player Cards from a core, rare, and/or elite tier Reignmakers UFC Exclusive Walkout pack (a “Card Prize”) (with an average approximate retail value (“ARV”) of forty one dollars ($41), depending on the player card(s) each winner receives). ARV is based on the number of cards contained in a Reignmakers UFC Exclusive Walkout pack (as each Reignmakers UFC Exclusive Walkout pack contains eight (8) cards). For clarity, each Card Prize is a maximum of two (2) cards. Total ARV of all Prize Cards is thirty one thousand nine hundred eighty dollars ($31,980).

Prize Restrictions: Each Sweepstakes entrant can only win at most four (4) Card Prizes for a maximum of eight (8) cards. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. Any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of a prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Prizes cannot be substituted, assigned, transferred, or redeemed for cash by the winner; however, Sponsor reserves the right to make equivalent prize substitutions at its discretion. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes. Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event, by reason of a print or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number set forth in these Official Rules, prize winner(s) will be selected in accordance with the winner selection method described in these Official Rules from among all eligible claimants making purportedly valid claims in order to award the advertised number of prizes available. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

You must be at least eighteen (18) years of age or older to participate in Reignmakers contests (except in the event you are physically located in Nebraska or Alabama where you must be at least nineteen (19) years of age or physically located in Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, or Massachusetts where you must be at least twenty one (21) years of age). Reignmakers contests are not available in Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, Ontario Canada, and select parishes in Louisiana. Further eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers.

8. Selection of Winner: On or around February 6, 2024, Sponsor will randomly select the potential winners of Card Prizes from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Card Prizes will be delivered to the winner’s DraftKings account listed on the card submitted to DraftKings to enter the Sweepstakes. DK Crowns will be credited to the winners DraftKings account by February 22, 2024. Limit one (1) DK Crown per person. DK Crowns are a form of currency used by DraftKings customers. DK Crowns have no cash value, are not withdrawable, do not expire. Crowns can also be redeemed for DK Dollars (https://help.draftkings.com/hc/en-us/articles/4405232411539) or Casino credits (https://casino.draftkings.com/rewards/casino). Note that the option to redeem Crowns for Casino credits is only available for states where Casino games are offered by DraftKings. Crowns can only be redeemed in units of 55 Crowns (55 Crowns is equal to 10 cents. Therefore, 550 Crowns is equal to $1). Crowns redemption rates are subject to change without notice at any time.

9. Questions: In the event you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “H2B January 2024 Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Sweepstakes”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules or the General Rules.

10. Winner List: For any legally required winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn.: H2B January 2024 Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Sweepstakes Winners List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Sweepstakes.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).