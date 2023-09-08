F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023

The Formula 1 European Summer Tour is over. F1 drivers and teams head east after the week off. DraftKings Fantasy F1 is hosting a large fantasy racing contest that pays $10K to first place.

The DraftKings Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $50K Grand Prix [10K to 1st]

1. Max Verstappen ($15,800) — Which of these stats is more compelling? Verstappen set the all-time record for consecutive Formula 1 Grand Prix wins. He wasn’t in the optimal lineup for the Italian Grand Prix.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,400) — Why does Checo get such a hard time? He’s the only driver not named Max to earn a win in 2023. He’s finished fourth or better in each of the last four races and earned three podiums in those four races.

3. Fernando Alonso ($8,800) — The magic has faded, but Alonso is still third in the standings. That’s a major victory for Aston Martin. Alonso has been in the second-most DFS F1 optimal lineups this season.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,200) — Just when it looked like Hamilton was going to get back on the top step, he began to slide down the grid. After consecutive fourth-place finishes, Hamilton has finished sixth in back-to-back races.

5. Charles Leclerc ($7,600) — A top-5 finish in four of the last seven races does not seem like a great accomplishment for Leclerc or Ferrari. Compared to how things were going, it’s a modest step in the right direction.

For F1 insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@race4theprize) on Twitter.

6. Carlos Sainz ($7,400) — Ferrari has come alive. Sainz finished fifth in the Dutch Grand Prix. He followed that race with a podium in Ferrari’s home country of Italy.

7. George Russell ($8,200) — This was supposed to be a better season for Russell. There’s no shame in being seventh in the standings, but given the competition outside of Red Bull, a top-5 position should be expected with a top-3 position as the target.

8. Lando Norris ($9,000) — One of the few highlights for McLaren in 2022 was Lando’s fourth-place finish in the Singapore Grand Prix. Their cars are faster this season. Is a win on the menu?

9. Nico Hulkenberg ($3,600) — He has been an optimal fantasy Formula 1 pick in three of the last four GPs. A Haas driver has been in the optimal DFS F1 lineup in four straight races. Haas is the punt.

10. Alex Albon ($6,000) — Williams has speed, at least on the straights. It’s getting the job done. Albon has a top-10 finish in back-to-back races and four of the last seven GPs. That qualifies as a successful season for Williams.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $50K Grand Prix [$10K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.