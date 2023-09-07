Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 7

Football is the main focus of today, but MLB has six games on the docket tonight, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET.

PITCHER

Stud

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals $9,600 - Despite being the second-most expensive pitcher on the slate, Fried checks in under $10K at $9,600. He’ll go up against the Cardinals for the first time this season in a matchup that should provide some strikeout upside. The projected lineup for the Cards has six players with at least a 24% K% against lefties. Fried has a K/9 of 10 and just a 1.8 BB/9 since returning in August. We do have some good bats in the heart of this Cardinals lineup but the rest of the club don’t have great numbers against lefties. With a salary under $10K, Fried should be viewed as one of the top options.

Value

Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers, $7,500 - Rodon saw an $800 jump in salary from his last start but he’s still very cheap tonight against the Tigers. At $7,500, he’s only more expensive than five other starters. This Tigers team isn’t strong against lefties and the projected lineup has a projected .279 wOBA against them. This team has also been very poor against the slider, a pitch that Rodon throws 35% of the time. They have a combined .260 wOBA against that pitch against lefties. I expect Rodon to be popular tonight but his price point is hard to dispute.

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals, $6,200 - If you think you’re going to be sneak with a Braves stack tonight, let me tell ya, you haven’t played DFS enough. Going up against Adam Wainwright, the Braves have the best matchup on the slate. Olson is one of my favorite plays of the night, as he has too much going for him in this matchup. First, Wainwright has a putrid .453 wOBA against lefties and only a 9.7% K%. Wainwright is throwing a number of different pitches on the year but his curveball leads the way 34% of the time. Against the curveball against righties, Olson has a .387 wOBA.

Stud

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, $5,000 - The Cubs are absolutely rolling right now and could continue to do so tonight against Ryne Nelson ($5,900). This Cubs lineup is very good against the fastball and Swanson is leading the charge on that. With a .381 wOBA and a .247 ISO against that pitch, he should be in a good spot against the Diamondbacks starter. Nelson has been getting blown up lately and has allowed at least five runs in three of his last four starts, giving him an average of 0.1 DKFP. Literally a fraction of a DraftKing fantasy point, singular.

Value

Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, $3,900 - With only six games on the slate, value is a tough commodity to come by. While I do like Fried against the Cardinals, Contreras at $3,900 is worth consideration. He’s been great against lefties and has a .353 wOBA and a 125 wRC+ against them. Coming off a huge 23 DKFP performance, Contreras has been hitting the ball well lately, averaging 8.8 DKFP over his last 10 games with four home runs, a double and seven RBI.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Michael Harris, Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals, $4,500 - I know, this article is dominated by players in this game. But, this slate is not that great and this game should provide the majority of the fireworks. I’m once again looking to target the left-handed bats against Wainwright, because as stated earlier, that’s his worst split. Harris continues to benefit from being in one of the best lineups in baseball, averaging 8.3 DKFP over his last 10 games with three doubles, a triple, a home run, and five RBI.

Stud

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers, $4,300 - Stanton looks as if he’s about to go on one of his runs. He’s averaging 8.6 DKFP over his last five games, which includes two home runs and four RBI. Stanton is crushing lefties on the year and has a massive .401 wOBA, a 160 wRC+ and a .356 ISO. Going up against Eduardo Rodriguez ($9,100) who should be one of the more popular options tonight, I don’t expect Stanton to carry big ownership either.

Value

Jesus Sanchez, Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3,200 - Sanchez is one of my favorite values on the entire slate. He hits in the lower half of the lineup and I expect his ownership will be next to nothing. Sanchez has been a fiend against the fastball and that’s exactly what Dodgers starter Ryan Pepiot ($8,500) throws 56% of the time. Against the fastball thrown by righties, Sanchez has a .442 wOBA and a .216 ISO. You’ll need to save some salary somewhere, and this is a great roster spot to do it with.

