NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

1. Kyle Larson ($10,500) — If there is a high line, then it’s a Larson Track. Dover, Bristol, Kansas, Darlington and Homestead have either a fast groove next to the wall or multiple racing lines. Larson has won at each track and those are his five best tracks in terms of laps led.

2. Denny Hamlin ($11,000) — In the defense of Hamlin, he did run down Larson at the end of the spring Kansas race. In the defense of Larson, he did turn Larson into the wall on the final lap and steal the win.

3. Martin Truex Jr ($10,700) — Lost in the Larson vs. Hamlin drama is the fact that Truex had a great race at Kansas. The race did not end as well as he would have liked, but he did earn the second-best driver rating.

4. William Byron ($10,200) — Similar to the drivers listed above, Byron has won everywhere this season. He doesn’t appear to have a weakness. If Byron does have a weakness, it’s that he’s in a comfortable position and does not have to win.

5. Tyler Reddick ($9,800) — Surprisingly, Reddick’s best finish at Kansas is seventh and his average finish across eight races is 18.8. That could change this weekend. The Toyotas have been great at Kansas, and Reddick has two runner-up finishes in three Xfinity races at Kansas.

6. Christopher Bell ($10,000) — There is going to be a lot of love for the Toyotas this weekend. Hamlin and Truex are at the top of everyone’s list and Bubba Wallace is an intriguing value option. Bell could go overlooked. He has a top-5 finish in two of the last three Kansas races.

7. Kyle Busch ($9,600) — In 99 races at Kansas, RCR has one win and five top-5 finishes. The organization’s last top-5 finish at Kansas was Kevin Harvick’s win in 2013.

8. Ross Chastain ($9,000) — After winning at Nashville, Chastain limped to the finish of the regular season. He earned one top-10 finish and had an average finish of 20th in the final nine races. Chastain woke up for the playoffs — top-5 finish at Darlington.

9. Kevin Harvick ($9,500) — Bad luck hit Harvick at the Southern 500 for the second year in a row. As a result, he’s outside of the top-12 cut line. It’s only two points, so there’s no reason to panic. If the No. 4 SHR Ford is a top-10 car again this weekend, then Harvick shouldn’t have too many problems.

10. Bubba Wallace ($9,200) — 23XI Racing swept Kansas in 2022. Kurt Busch won the spring race and Wallace won in the fall. Another Toyota won the spring 2023 race and Wallace finished fourth.

11. Alex Bowman ($7,800) — Since becoming a fulltime driver for Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman has an average finish of 9.3 in 10 races at Kansas. He has three top-5 finishes and six top-10 finishes over that span.

12. Chase Elliott ($8,100) — Enough with the “this is the week” talk. This just might not be the year. It’s a lost season for Elliott. The No. 9 Hendrick Chevy is competitive, but it’s not a killer. Larson, Hamlin and Truex simply have more car.

13. Joey Logano ($8,800) — Kansas might be Logano’s best track. His three wins at Kansas are the most that he has at any track. If Team Penske is going to turn it on and make a statement, this would be as good of a time as any.

14. Ty Gibbs ($7,600) — The scoreboard says he finished 34th in the spring. Gibbs got the bad end of a three-wide situation. He got aero loose and his race ended on lap 177. Before the spin, he ran 78 of 177 laps inside the top 5 and had an average running position of eighth.

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr ($7,300) — Darlington wasn’t pretty, but Stenhouse should be complimented for his efforts. His driver rating was 25th, but he finished 16th. He’s only four points away from the cut line. Stenhouse could close the gap at Kansas. He has a top-15 finish in two of the last three races at this intermediate track.

