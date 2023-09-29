Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 29

The final weekend of the MLB regular season features a 13-game main slate on Friday night on DraftKings. The slate is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET with five games getting underway in the first hour, four in the second hour and another four around 10:00 p.m. ET from the West Coast. Nine of the 13 games are divisional matchups, and there are still several playoff spots still to be decided.

Whenever you're playing DFS fantasy baseball, it's critical to keep up with the latest news about lineups, injuries, and weather issues.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $150K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Allan Winans, Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals ($8,700) – Winans has allowed two runs or fewer in all but one of his five MLB starts this season and produced 32 strikeouts in 27 MLB innings. He spent most of the year at Triple-A, where he went 9-4 with a 2.85 ERA, 3.87 FIP and 8.05 K/9. He got the call back up to the majors when Charlie Morton (finger) landed on the IL. Earlier this month, Winans earned 22.7 DKFP with a strong home outing against the Pirates, and last week, he totaled 13.3 DKFP in a road start in Washington.

He’ll face the Nats for a second straight start on Friday night in what will likely be his last work of the year. The 28-year-old righty could be a sneaky postseason option out of the bullpen, though, and he’ll have one last chance to make his case with this outing. It should be a good spot for him since the Nats have the second-lowest wOBA in the MLB over the last 30 days and have scored the fifth-fewest runs during that span.

Other Options – Zac Gallen ($9,700), Dylan Cease ($8,900)

Value

John Means, Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox ($7,400) – Means spent almost this whole season on the injured list, but he has looked very strong since returning from his 517-day absence due to elbow and back injuries. The 30-year-old lefty is coming off a great start on the road against the Guardians last Saturday. He posted 24.7 DKFP by going 7 1⁄ 3 innings while allowing just one run on one hit and striking out four.

Means should be in a good spot to continue to solidify his spot in the Orioles’ postseason rotation as he faces the Red Sox. Since falling out of the race, Boston has been giving their young hitters plenty of exposure. While there have been some positives for the Red Sox, overall, they have struggled. Over the past 30 days, the lineup has the third-highest K% and the third-lowest wOBA in the MLB. They also rely heavily on left-handed hitters, which should set Means up in an even better spot since lefties have hit just .214 against him during his career.

Other Options – Ken Waldichuk ($7,200), Chase Silseth ($6,900)

INFIELD

Stud

Franciso Lindor, New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($4,900) – Despite a disappointing season overall for Lindor and the Mets, the superstar SS is putting the finishing touches on a very strong run of fantasy production. Lindor has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games and gone 14-for-43 (.326) with a .420 wOBA during that span. He has added four stolen bases to his five home runs to help average 13.2 DKFP per game. It’s a little surprising that he’s still under $5K on this slate against Taijuan Walker ($8,100), and he shapes up to be a good play to build around Friday night as long as the weather in New York doesn’t cause problems.

Stud

Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies ($4,000) – Even with the elevation inflation figured in, Castro remains a great value at only $4K. He can either fit in your lineup at 3B or in the OF, and he brings a high ceiling in what is expected to be a high-scoring contest at Coors Field. Castro has at least 9.0 DKFP in five straight games in which he has had multiple at-bats, and the switch-hitter went 22-for-67 (.328) over his past 19 games overall. He does have 16 strikeouts during that span, which is still an issue, but he has also added four stolen bases and four home runs to help him average a very impressive 9.7 DKFP per game over that stretch.

Other Options – Bobby Witt Jr. ($6,100), Pete Alonso ($5,300), Jorge Polanco ($4,900)

Value

Donovan Solano, Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies ($3,400) – Solano is another good way to get some affordable exposure to the Coors Field contest, and he can slot in at either 1B or 3B in your roster builds. He typically hits leadoff against lefties like Ty Blach ($4,800) and should be in a premium run-production position as a result. Solano is hitting .292 on the season against southpaws with a .332 wOBA. He also has strong recent splits, hitting .300 over his past 20 games with a .338 wOBA.

Value

Michael Stefanic, Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics ($2,100) – Stefanic’s salary is barely more than the minimum, but the 27-year-old utility man has shown some good upside as of late for the struggling Angels. Since being called up in mid-September, Stefanic has gone 13-for-30 (.464) with a double, a triple, three RBI and a .465 wOBA. At Triple-A, he hit .365 across 99 games with five homers, eight stolen bases and a .431 wOBA. Stefanic is known as a contact-first option with limited power, but getting him as a bargain filler at either 2B or 3B can give you some consistent production while allowing you to pack in power in other positions.

Other Options – Ryan O’Hearn ($3,700), Zach Neto ($3,400), Junior Caminero ($2,900)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals ($6,800) – Acuña continues to put the finishing touches on his masterpiece of a season. He reached 70 stolen bases with a pair of thefts on Wednesday and has 41 homers to go with his MLB-best 146 runs scored and a very solid 105 RBI. He’s put up great numbers all year and has shown no signs of slowing in September. In his 23 games this month, he has posted a .330 batting average, a .453 wOBA, 11 homers, eight stolen bases and an average of 15.3 DKFP per game. He’s expensive, but his ceiling is always extremely high, especially in this matchup with Trevor Williams ($5,300), against whom he has gone 7-for-15 (.467) in the past with a pair of home runs.

Stud

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros ($6,100) – Carroll hasn’t been as consistent all year as Acuña, but he has flashed similar dual-threat potential. This series against Houston is vital for both teams in their Wild Card races, and Carroll has been at his best while helping Arizona make a strong playoff push. Carroll has six multi-hit performances in his past 10 games and went 17-for-45 (.378) with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five stolen bases to average 13.8 DKFP per contest over that span. He has very strong splits at home and against righties, so he should be set for success Friday night against J.P. France ($8,300) at Chase Field.

Other Options – Julio Rodriguez ($5,700), Juan Soto ($5,200), Anthony Santander ($4,500)

Value

Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,200) – Mitchell got off to a good start to the season for the Brewers but then missed over five months following surgery to repair a subluxation and labrum damage in his left shoulder. The lefty returned to the lineup Thursday and went 1-for-1 with a double, three walks and 11 DKFP. He had three stolen bases in his eight games during his minor league rehab and will look to bring his promising blend of speed and power potential to the Brewers just in time for the postseason. He definitely needs the work, so as long as he’s healthy look for Milwaukee to get him into the rest of their games this weekend against the Cubs, and he brings a high ceiling from player with a salary barely over $3K.

Value

Johan Rojas, Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets ($2,900) – Rojas has established himself as the Phillies’ primary CF over the past few weeks and is a good value option under $3K in a high-scoring lineup. He went 14-for-41 (.341) over his last 13 games with five stolen bases and an average of 8.3 DKFP. His speed made him a good value option even when he was in a platoon, but now that he’s getting more regular chances, he’s an option that can work in lots of different lineup constructions.

Other Options – Jarred Kelenic ($3,900), J.J. Bleday ($3,200), Tyler Fitzgerald ($2,800)

