NFL Best Ball $10M Millionaire Prize Payouts

By DK.Network.Editors and HunterSkoczylas

  • Prize Pool - $10,000,000
  • Top Prize - $1,000,000 & a Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket (https://www.draftkings.com/tournament-of-champions)
  • Entry Fee - $10
  • Total Entries – 1.2M
  • Contest Sizes:
  • R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
  • R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 1 advance)
  • R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
  • R4 (Week 17): 1364-player
  • 150 Multi-Entry
  • Payouts:
  • R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
  • R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $20 | 4th-12th: $15
  • R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $60 | 4th-12th: $50
  • R4: Payout below
  • Round 4 Payouts:
  • 1st - $1,000,000 and Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket
  • 2nd - $526,120
  • 3rd - $400,000
  • 4th - $300,000
  • 5th - $250,000
  • 6th - $200,000
  • 7th- 8th - $150,000
  • 9th-10th - $100,000
  • 11th-15th - $50,000
  • 16th-20th - $40,000
  • 21st-30th - $30,000
  • 31st-40th - $20,000
  • 41st-60th - $15,000
  • 61st-100th - $10,000
  • 101st-150th - $5,000
  • 151st-200th - $4,000
  • 201st-300th - $3,000
  • 301st-400th - $2,000
  • 401st-500th - $1,000
  • 501st-750th - $700
  • 751st-1,364th - $500

