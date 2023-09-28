NFL Best Ball $10M Millionaire Prize Payouts
- Prize Pool - $10,000,000
- Top Prize - $1,000,000 & a Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket (https://www.draftkings.com/tournament-of-champions)
- Entry Fee - $10
- Total Entries – 1.2M
- Contest Sizes:
- R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
- R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 1 advance)
- R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
- R4 (Week 17): 1364-player
- 150 Multi-Entry
- Payouts:
- R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
- R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $20 | 4th-12th: $15
- R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $60 | 4th-12th: $50
- R4: Payout below
- Round 4 Payouts:
- 1st - $1,000,000 and Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket
- 2nd - $526,120
- 3rd - $400,000
- 4th - $300,000
- 5th - $250,000
- 6th - $200,000
- 7th- 8th - $150,000
- 9th-10th - $100,000
- 11th-15th - $50,000
- 16th-20th - $40,000
- 21st-30th - $30,000
- 31st-40th - $20,000
- 41st-60th - $15,000
- 61st-100th - $10,000
- 101st-150th - $5,000
- 151st-200th - $4,000
- 201st-300th - $3,000
- 301st-400th - $2,000
- 401st-500th - $1,000
- 501st-750th - $700
- 751st-1,364th - $500