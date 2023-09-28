NFL Best Ball $2.6M Millionaire Prize Payouts
- Prize Pool - $2,600,000
- Top Prize - $1,000,000 & a Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket (https://www.draftkings.com/tournament-of-champions)
- Entry Fee - $555
- Total Entries – 5.2K
- Contest Sizes:
- R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
- R2 (Week 15): 6-player (top 1 advance)
- R3 (Week 16): 5-player (top 1 advance)
- R4 (Week 17): 29-player
- 150 Multi-Entry
- Payouts:
- R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
- R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-6th: $850
- R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-5th: $2,000
- R4: Payout below
- Round 4 Payouts:
- 1st - $1,000,000 and Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket
- 2nd - $150,750
- 3rd - $100,000
- 4th - $70,000
- 5th - $60,000
- 6th - $50,000
- 7th - $40,000
- 8th - $30,000
- 9th - $25,000
- 10th - $20,000
- 11th-12th - $15,000
- 13th-15th - $12,000
- 16th-29th - $10,000