NFL Best Ball $2.6M Millionaire Prize Payouts

By DK.Network.Editors

  • Prize Pool - $2,600,000
  • Top Prize - $1,000,000 & a Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket (https://www.draftkings.com/tournament-of-champions)
  • Entry Fee - $555
  • Total Entries – 5.2K
  • Contest Sizes:
  • R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
  • R2 (Week 15): 6-player (top 1 advance)
  • R3 (Week 16): 5-player (top 1 advance)
  • R4 (Week 17): 29-player
  • 150 Multi-Entry
  • Payouts:
  • R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
  • R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-6th: $850
  • R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-5th: $2,000
  • R4: Payout below
  • Round 4 Payouts:
  • 1st - $1,000,000 and Tournament of Champions Semifinal Ticket
  • 2nd - $150,750
  • 3rd - $100,000
  • 4th - $70,000
  • 5th - $60,000
  • 6th - $50,000
  • 7th - $40,000
  • 8th - $30,000
  • 9th - $25,000
  • 10th - $20,000
  • 11th-12th - $15,000
  • 13th-15th - $12,000
  • 16th-29th - $10,000

