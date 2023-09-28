 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Best Ball $1M Four Technique Prize Payouts

By DK.Network.Editors

  • Prize Pool - $1,000,000
  • Top Prize - $200,000
  • Entry Fee - $444
  • Total Entries – 25.9K
  • Contest Sizes:
  • R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
  • R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 1 advance)
  • R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
  • R4 (Week 17): 30-player
  • 150 Multi-Entry
  • Payouts:
  • R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
  • R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $80 | 4th-12th: $70
  • R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $250 | 4th-12th: $220
  • R4: Payout below
  • Round 4 Payouts:
  • 1st - $200,000
  • 2nd - $100,000
  • 3rd - $75,000
  • 4th - $52,200
  • 5th - $40,000
  • 6th - $30,000
  • 7th - $20,000
  • 8th - $15,000
  • 9th-10th - $12,500
  • 11th-12th - $10,000
  • 13th-14th - $7,500
  • 15th-17th - $5,000
  • 18th-20th - $3,000
  • 21st-30th - $2,500

