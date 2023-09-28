NFL Best Ball $1M Four Technique Prize Payouts
- Prize Pool - $1,000,000
- Top Prize - $200,000
- Entry Fee - $444
- Total Entries – 25.9K
- Contest Sizes:
- R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
- R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 1 advance)
- R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
- R4 (Week 17): 30-player
- 150 Multi-Entry
- Payouts:
- R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
- R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $80 | 4th-12th: $70
- R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $250 | 4th-12th: $220
- R4: Payout below
- Round 4 Payouts:
- 1st - $200,000
- 2nd - $100,000
- 3rd - $75,000
- 4th - $52,200
- 5th - $40,000
- 6th - $30,000
- 7th - $20,000
- 8th - $15,000
- 9th-10th - $12,500
- 11th-12th - $10,000
- 13th-14th - $7,500
- 15th-17th - $5,000
- 18th-20th - $3,000
- 21st-30th - $2,500