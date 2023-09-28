NFL Best Ball $250K Pocket Passer Prize Payouts
- Prize Pool - $250,000
- Top Prize - $50,000
- Entry Fee - $250
- Total Entries – 1.1K
- Contest Sizes:
- R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
- R2 (Week 15): 6-player (top 2 advance)
- R3 (Week 16): 6-player (top 1 advance)
- R4 (Week 17): 10-player
- No Multi-Entry
- Payouts:
- R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
- R2: 1st-2nd: Advance | 3rd-4th: $500 | 5th-6th: $400
- R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $1,000 | 4th-6th: $600
- R4: Payout below
- Round 4 Payouts:
- 1st - $50,000
- 2nd - $35,000
- 3rd - $25,000
- 4th - $15,000
- 5th - $10,000
- 6th - $8,000
- 7th - $6,000
- 8th- $4,000
- 9th - $3,000
- 10th - $2,000