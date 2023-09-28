 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Best Ball $250K Pocket Passer Prize Payouts

By DK.Network.Editors

NFL Best Ball $250K Pocket Passer Prize Payouts

  • Prize Pool - $250,000
  • Top Prize - $50,000
  • Entry Fee - $250
  • Total Entries – 1.1K
  • Contest Sizes:
  • R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
  • R2 (Week 15): 6-player (top 2 advance)
  • R3 (Week 16): 6-player (top 1 advance)
  • R4 (Week 17): 10-player
  • No Multi-Entry
  • Payouts:
  • R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
  • R2: 1st-2nd: Advance | 3rd-4th: $500 | 5th-6th: $400
  • R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-3rd: $1,000 | 4th-6th: $600
  • R4: Payout below
  • Round 4 Payouts:
  • 1st - $50,000
  • 2nd - $35,000
  • 3rd - $25,000
  • 4th - $15,000
  • 5th - $10,000
  • 6th - $8,000
  • 7th - $6,000
  • 8th- $4,000
  • 9th - $3,000
  • 10th - $2,000

More From DraftKings Network