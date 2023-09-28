 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Best Ball $600K Play-Action Prize Payouts

By DK.Network.Editors

  • Prize Pool - $600,000
  • Top Prize - $50,000
  • Entry Fee - $3
  • Total Entries – 237.6K
  • Contest Sizes:
  • R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
  • R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 1 advance)
  • R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
  • R4 (Week 17): 275-player
  • 20 Multi-Entry
  • Payouts:
  • R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
  • R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $10 | 3rd-12th: $5
  • R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $20 | 3rd-12th: $15
  • R4: Payout below
  • Round 4 Payouts:
  • 1st - $50,000
  • 2nd - $40,000
  • 3rd - $30,000
  • 4th - $20,250
  • 5th - $15,000
  • 6th - $10,000
  • 7th-8th - $7,000
  • 9th-10th - $6,000
  • 11th-15th - $5,000
  • 16th-20th - $4,000
  • 21st-25th - $3,000
  • 26th-35th - $2,000
  • 36th-50th - $1,000
  • 51st-75th - $700
  • 76th-100th - $500
  • 101st-150th - $300
  • 151st-200th - $200
  • 201st-275th - $150

