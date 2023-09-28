 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Best Ball $200K Bubble Screen Prize Payouts

By DK.Network.Editors

NFL Best Ball $200K Bubble Screen Prize Payouts

  • Prize Pool - $200,000
  • Top Prize - $50,000
  • Entry Fee - $15
  • Total Entries – 15.6K
  • Contest Sizes:
  • R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
  • R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 21advance)
  • R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
  • R4 (Week 17): 18-player
  • No Multi-Entry
  • Payouts:
  • R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
  • R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $30 | 3rd-12th: $25
  • R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $100 | 3rd-12th: $75
  • R4: Payout below
  • Round 4 Payouts:
  • 1st - $50,000
  • 2nd - $20,470
  • 3rd - $15,000
  • 4th - $10,000
  • 5th - $7,500
  • 6th - $5,000
  • 7th - $4,000
  • 8th- $3,000
  • 9th - $2,000
  • 10th-11th - $1,000
  • 12th-18th - $750

More From DraftKings Network