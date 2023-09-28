NFL Best Ball $200K Bubble Screen Prize Payouts
- Prize Pool - $200,000
- Top Prize - $50,000
- Entry Fee - $15
- Total Entries – 15.6K
- Contest Sizes:
- R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player (top 2 advance)
- R2 (Week 15): 12-player (top 21advance)
- R3 (Week 16): 12-player (top 1 advance)
- R4 (Week 17): 18-player
- No Multi-Entry
- Payouts:
- R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
- R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $30 | 3rd-12th: $25
- R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd: $100 | 3rd-12th: $75
- R4: Payout below
- Round 4 Payouts:
- 1st - $50,000
- 2nd - $20,470
- 3rd - $15,000
- 4th - $10,000
- 5th - $7,500
- 6th - $5,000
- 7th - $4,000
- 8th- $3,000
- 9th - $2,000
- 10th-11th - $1,000
- 12th-18th - $750